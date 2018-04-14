Barrie Arenacross | Saturday Qualifying Photos

Barrie Arenacross | Saturday Qualifying Photos

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

It looks like we’re going to be stranded here in Barrie, as the snow, rain, sleet and whatever other form or H2O can possibly fall from the sky will not quit.

It’s the final round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour. The 250 Pro class has been decided, and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier is the champion. The 450 class pretty much solidified, but anything is possible.

Here’s a look at how everyone wound up in qualifying.

250 Class

450 Class