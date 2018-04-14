Barrie Arenacross | Saturday Qualifying Photos
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
It looks like we’re going to be stranded here in Barrie, as the snow, rain, sleet and whatever other form or H2O can possibly fall from the sky will not quit.
It’s the final round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour. The 250 Pro class has been decided, and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier is the champion. The 450 class pretty much solidified, but anything is possible.
Here’s a look at how everyone wound up in qualifying.
250 Class
#411 Duncan MacLeod rounded out the 250 Pro class in 12th. He found the ground a couple times.
#191 Ross Thirnbeck was 5/100’s faster in 11th.
#415 was the top Intermediate rider in 10th. He went down hard aver the finish line double but seemed to be OK
#101 Ryan Lockhart is 1 point out of 2nd in this title chase. He was 9th.
#23 Jason Benny was 8th.
#24 Michael Fowler made the drive from Pennsylvania and was 7th. He’s got an Engineering degree from Penn State, in case you were wondering.
#27 Tanner Ward will want to finish on a high note tonight. He was 6th.
Wyatt Waddell’s shoulder managed to pop out again today but he still went back out there. He was 5th.
#66 Marco Cannella sits 2nd in points. He was 4th fastest.
Strong showing for #179 Westen Wrozyna, finishing 3rd.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier is on a bit of a victory lap, after clinching the title last night. He was 2nd.
#15 Jess Pettis was almost a second fastest this afternoon, qualifying in top spot.
450 Class
#176 Ryan Derry is here tonight. He rounded out the 450 field in 14th.
#243 Eric Schildt will line up again tonight. He fell and just missed the main last night. He was 13th today.
#156 Cole Wilson qualified 12th.
#93 Zack Zager fried a clutch last night, but it looks like he found one today. He was 11th.
#10 Keylan Meston probably isn’t thrilled with finishing 10th in qualifying. He’s due for a solid night.
His teammate, #20 Davey Fraser, topped him by one spot in 9th.
#72 Kyle Keast took 8th.
#7 Dillan Epstein and Cole Thompson had a little “fun” earlier today. It will be interesting to see if anything boils over into the night program. He was 7th.
#45 Colton Facciotti lined up on the inside gate last night and grabbed every start, I think. He qualified 6th.
#9 Cade Clason had a great night Friday and landed on the podium in 2nd. He qualified 5th.
It’s always entertaining to watch as both Tyler Medaglia and Cole Thompson like to head out first in practice and qualifying. Tyler was 4th.
A very solid 4th in qualifying for #733 Steve Mages today.
2nd spot for #2 Matt Goerke. However, he was almost 2 seconds off the fastest time.
#16 Cole Thompson has a 20-point lead in the points heading into tonight. He showed why by qualifying up in top spot.
The Pit Party is taking place now and then it’s time for opening ceremonies. See you at the races…