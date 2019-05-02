Round Four

Welcome to the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. The FINAL round of the Arenacross will come down to Barrie, Ontario, once again. Last year we saw Shawn Maffenbeier and Cole Thompson lock down their titles. Can we see two new winners for 2019? It will go down at the Barrie Molson Centre on May 4th.

Venue Address

555 Bayview Dr, Barrie, ON L4N 8Y2

Rider seating passes

For registered riders in Amateur or Pro, you will be allowed to purchase 4 Rider Seating passes for family and friends, as well as a Rider and Mechanic pass. Passes can be purchased through the ticket box office the morning of the event.

Cost per pass = $25

Race entries will be online only and will be limited entry and limited classes.

250 Pro – 40 riders

450 Pro – 40 riders

Open Intermediate- 12 riders

Open Junior – 12 riders

Open Ladies – 12 riders

Open 50cc – 12 riders

Open 65cc – 12 riders

Supermini – 12 riders

Pits/Parking

Parking will be outside this weekend in Barrie, right at the back of the building and out the North side.

Transponders

Transponders will be used at all MRC Triple Crown events. If you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site for $25 and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.

Riders Meeting

Amateur riders meeting will take place on the track by the main stage. Pro riders meeting will take place in a closed room, just beside staging area and it will be signified by signage.

Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech will take place just inside the back of the building and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey and bike for technical approval.

Amateur Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place near the staging area, and will have signage directing riders/mechanics. Riders/Mechanics will need to sign waiver, and confirm information is correct. Note: this is an Online only sign-up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.