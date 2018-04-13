Barrie Pro Practice Photos
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Things are a little tricky here in Barrie for the final weekend of racing in the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour. The dirt is damp and has been rutting up very quickly so far tonight. The crew has been very busy getting the equipment out between each session to bring the track back to a safe level for the riders. It’s going to be a tough night for many.
Here are a few shots from earlier today.
This was the finish line double after first 250 Pro practice today. I’m not even sure every rider in the Pro classes has jumped it yet.
250
Dario Zecca is a local and rounded out the field of 12 in the 250 Pro/Am class.
#191 Ros Thirnbeck is here to give Arenacross a go in the Pro class.
#411 Duncan MacLeod shows that you just have to grab a handful and go for it over the finish line. He qualified 10th.
#23 Jason Benny is back for another round and was 8th.
#179 Westen Wrozyna is back home and racing in Canada. He finished 7th in qualifying.
Wyatt Waddell gets it all wrong over the finish. He was, by far, not the only rider this happened to. He was 6th.
Ryan Lockhart rounded out the top 5.
Tanner Ward leading his rookie rival, Marco Cannella. Tanner was 4th.
Marco Cannella was solid and finished out in 3rd.
Jess Pettis looked really fast but was 1/10th off the fastest time.
It was Shawn Maffenbeier who took top spot.
Results:
1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW
2. 15 Jess Pettis YAM
3. 66 Marco Cannella YAM
4. 27 Tanner Ward KTM
5. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW
6. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK
7. 179 Westen Wrozyna KAW
8. 23 Jason Benny KAW
9. 751 Donald Turner YAM
10. 411 Duncan MacLeod KTM
11. 191 Ross Thirnbeck HSK
12. 415 Dario Zecca HON
450
Eric Schildt rounded out the 450 field, taking 13th.
Cole Wilson was just ahead of him in 12th.
Zack Zager had a pretty solid meeting with Clason and finished 11th.
Kyle Keast was 10th.
Davey Fraser cracked the top 10 in 9th.
Keylan Meston launching the finish line. He was 8th.
Matt Goerke and Tyler Medaglia battle out of a turn. Matt was 7th.
Cade Clason was quickest out of the B Group and took 6th.
Steve Mages is back for more this week. He was 5th.
Colton Facciotti took 4th.
Cole Thompson looked smooth as ever and was 3rd fastest.
Dillan Epstein told he was feeling good while we spoke during track walk. He must be because he was 2nd fastest.
Tyler Medaglia looked very aggressive to our eyes and it turns out we were right. He was quickest tonight.
Results:
1. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
2. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM
3. 16 Cole Thompson KTM
4. 45 Colton Facciotti HON
5. 733 Steve Mages KAW
6. 9 Cade Clason HON
7. 2 Matt Goerke YAM
8. 10 Keylan Meston HSK
9. 20 Davey Fraser HSK
10. 72 Kyle Keast HSK
11. 93 Zack Zager YAM
12. 156 Cole Wilson HSK
13. 243 Eric Schildt YAM
Eric slammed into the boards and Austin had to use cat-like reflexes to jump the boards to escape. It was literally a matter of inches! On to the night show we go…