Barrie Pro Practice Photos

Barrie Pro Practice Photos

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Things are a little tricky here in Barrie for the final weekend of racing in the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour. The dirt is damp and has been rutting up very quickly so far tonight. The crew has been very busy getting the equipment out between each session to bring the track back to a safe level for the riders. It’s going to be a tough night for many.

Here are a few shots from earlier today.

250

Results:

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW

2. 15 Jess Pettis YAM

3. 66 Marco Cannella YAM

4. 27 Tanner Ward KTM

5. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

6. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

7. 179 Westen Wrozyna KAW

8. 23 Jason Benny KAW

9. 751 Donald Turner YAM

10. 411 Duncan MacLeod KTM

11. 191 Ross Thirnbeck HSK

12. 415 Dario Zecca HON

450

Results:

1. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

2. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM

3. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

4. 45 Colton Facciotti HON

5. 733 Steve Mages KAW

6. 9 Cade Clason HON

7. 2 Matt Goerke YAM

8. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

9. 20 Davey Fraser HSK

10. 72 Kyle Keast HSK

11. 93 Zack Zager YAM

12. 156 Cole Wilson HSK

13. 243 Eric Schildt YAM