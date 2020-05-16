Benny Bloss Dominates 450SX Main Event in First-Ever Monster Energy Supercross E SX Event, Presented by ToyotaBrandon

Hartranft Gets His First E SX Win in the 250SX Main Event

Ellenton, Fla., (May 16, 2020) As the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, gets set to resume racing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah May 31 – June 21, stars of the sport took to a virtual track for the inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX event, presented by Toyota. Racers showcased their gaming skills using Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 in the 90-minute television special.

After some initial pre-race trash-talking among the competitors, the gate dropped on the inaugural Supercross E SX event and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger nabbed the holeshot. The frantic first lap produced quite a bit of chaos with several riders crashing early and allowing Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin to take an early lead. On the second lap of the 20-minute plus two lap Main Event, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Benny Bloss jumped out front where he would remain until the end. TPJ Fly Racing’s Austin Politelli took over second place within the first five minutes and a flawless ride kept him firmly in that position. The final podium spot would end up going to H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Adam Enticknap, but only after several intense battles with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and a next to last turn takeout.

In the 250SX Class Main Event, TLD Red Bull KTM’s Brandon Hartranft overtook JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Alex Martin on the first lap and was able to keep Monster Energy Fox Racing Yamaha’s Josh Hill at bay for the intense, 15-minute plus two lap Main Event. GEICO Honda’s Jett Lawrence rounded out the podium in third after resetting from a run-in with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire and almost relinquishing the position to Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper on the final lap.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim has hosted more races than any other venue in Supercross’ 47-year history and was a fitting choice for the inaugural Monster Energy Supercross E SX event, presented by Toyota, as the race featured the track layout from the 2019 opening round. 450SX E SX Main Event Results

Benny Bloss (29) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM- WPS (KTM) Austin Politelli (98) TPJ Fly Racing (Honda) Adam Enticknap (722) H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki (Suzuki) Adam Cianciarulo (9) Monster Energy Kawasaki (Kawasaki) Marvin Musquin (25) Red Bull KTM (KTM) Aaron Plessinger (7) Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (Yamaha) Vince Friese (42) Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/ Motoconcepts Honda (Honda)

250SX E SX Main Event Results

Brandon Hartranft (30) TLD Red Bull KTM (KTM) Josh Hill (175) Monster Energy Fox Racing (Yamaha) Jett Lawrence (83) GEICO Honda (Honda) Justin Cooper (32) Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) Jamison DuClos (223) Rock River Yamaha (Yamaha) Alex Martin (26) JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing (Suzuki) RJ Hampshire (24) Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (Husqvarna)

Fans who missed the initial broadcast on NBCSN can still tune in via Supercross’ digital platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and SupercrossLIVE.com at 6:00 p.m. ET to watch the 90-minute television special in its entirety.

