Bjorn Viney Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Bjorn Viney breaks wrist. | Bigwave photo

Unfortunate news from the Team PRMX/Viney camp. Young up-and-coming Intermediate rider Bjorn Viney has sustained a broke wrist.

Bjorn, from the Ottawa area but now calling California home, wrapped up the Challenge Quebec Supercross Lites title, finishing 7th this past weekend to take home the title.

The plan was for Bjorn to join the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals this coming weekend for Round 4 at Sand Del Lee and compete as an Intermediate in the 250 Pro class for the remainder of the season.

This injury will take him out of competition for the rest of the series and we’ll have to wait and see how his recovery goes before we comment on what’s next for him.

All the best for a speedy recovery.

From Ulf Viney‘s Facebook page: