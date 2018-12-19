Bjorn Viney Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Fast Intermediate/B racer #53 Bjorn Viney is from Ottawa, Ontario, but now calls Murrieta, California, home. He crashed in the whoops while practicing for the Supercross Futures series that starts January 13th in Glendale, Arizona.

As we type this, Bjorn is headed into surgery to repair a broken collarbone with Dr. Alexander in Murrieta. He’s the same doctor that had Jess Pettis back on the bike and behind the gate much sooner than would have otherwise been possible with a very similar injury.

According to Bjorn’s dad, Ulf Viney, he will have his collarbone plated and there is a chance he can be back on the bike in as soon as 3 weeks.

At this point, round 1 is a possibility, but round 2 in Anaheim, California, on January 20th is a more likely return to action.

Another Canadian Intermediate/B racer to watch in the Supercross Futures series in BC racer, Tyler Gibbs.

We will have more on Bjorn’s return to action as soon as we can. Good luck to a fast and full recovery, Bjorn.