|Freeman wins EnduroGP World Title!
SCOTT athlete Brad Freeman has won the 2019 FIM EnduroGP World Championship at the final round of the season in France.
In what turned out to be an epic weekend of racing in Ambert, France, SCOTT moto athlete Brad Freeman managed to win the prestigious FIM EnduroGP World Championship for the first time in his career.
|The twenty-three year old from Great Britain came into the final round with a 14-point lead over fellow GB countryman and last year’s champion Steve Holcombe. Freeman took 4th overall on the day, which was just enough to earn him the points he needed to wrap up the title. The now two-time Enduro1 World Champion added the Mika Ahola “Brave One” Trophy to his list of achievements by winning the EnduroGP title on Sunday.
|After winning the 2019 Enduro1 World Championship at the previous round in the Czech Republic, and now the premier EnduroGP World Championship as well, it is safe to say that Brad is on a roll right now and proving to be an unstoppable force in the world of Enduro racing. We look forward to seeing more from this super-talented young rider in the future.