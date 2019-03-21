Brad Nauditt Talks about His Full-Time Return to Canada

Brad Nauditt Talks about His Full-Time Return to Canada

By Billy Rainford

I saw Washington State native Brad Nauditt out in California when I was there in January. I knew he was riding again, but I didn’t know to what extent.

He has recently announced he will be returning to Canada to race the entire Rockstar Triple Crown Series, so I wanted to get in touch with him to find out what his plans are. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Brad. Thanks for talking with us. When was the last time you raced the full series in Canada?

Brad Nauditt: The last time I raced the full series was 2016 with Scotty’s, and then I ended up finishing out the season with GDR.

What was your best finish that year?

My best finish was a 2nd overall in Regina.

Was that a muddy year or a dry year?

It rained and then the track wasn’t muddy, though. It had some really deep ruts and everything. It was the last year they had the race there in Regina and that was the only time I ever went there.

Now, I don’t want to draw parallels between you and Ryan Lockhart, but I thought you retired a couple years ago? I saw you out west and there you were getting ready again.

Well, I never announced a retirement like Lockhart does each year, but I stepped away for a couple years and had to go learn a little bit of the family business. I did my part there and I just really missed seeing everybody and being around the dirt bike racing. I’m only 28 so I’m going to come back and do another year.

Why will you come back to Canada instead of giving is a shot down south?

You know, that’s where I built my career up in Canada. I’ve been up there for many years…I think 2011 or 2012 was one of my first years. I spent a lot of time up there and dedicated a lot of time to traveling across and met a lot of awesome people. I like competing for way better finishes than down in the States.

You’ve said you’re going to do AX, MX, and SX. What’s your program going to look like?

Ya, I was thinking about it over the summer and the Supercross series and I just really miss it up there in Canada. I made some phone calls to some friends and all my long-term sponsors have that have had my back. When it really came down to it, they said they’d help me out again. If it wasn’t for friends and family helping and pushing me to do it, I wouldn’t be making the move that I am right now.

What’s the deal? Do you have a teammate and a truck and trailer, or what’s the plan that way?

The program is that I put everything together where I’m going to probably fly in to most rounds and I’m trying to find someone to haul my stuff right now. I’m going to be riding a Husqvarna for Bald Face Lodge, Northwest Steel Fab, and Shift.

I was looking at a couple things back in January but they kind of fell through. I’m going to try and get a hold of the Carlsons to see if they could take the bike across. I’ve reached out to a couple other people because you just never know how it’s going to get there, but it’ll get there.

We’re closing in on the Arenacross series start out in Abbotsford, BC on April 6th.

Ya, Arenacross will work out good. I’ve talked to the Thompsons and they’ll help take my stuff around for Arenacross, so I’ve got that squared away. I’ve been on the bike for like a month straight now and I feel pretty good. I’ve made some adjustments to it and it keeps getting better, so I’m looking forward to the season.

How has your training been going?

I’ve been down here in California and as far as the training stuff goes, I’ve been doing a little bit of gym stuff with Ryan Sedoro (Sp?) and he’s helped me out a bunch getting my body back in shape because two years of kind of hanging on the couch really packed on some weight. It was time to get back in shape and do it right.

So, do you have the speed to battle for wins in this 250 class, or what?

I think so. I always expect a lot of myself. Since I really don’t have any obligations anymore, I just do this because I love it, right. I’m just a competitive kid and sometimes I like to put it to the young bucks.

What track are you looking forward to the most?

In the west I really like Calgary. I haven’t ridden any of the other ones on the west. On the east I always do well at Moncton. I always like Gopher Dunes and Sand Del Lee.

Doing it on your own, you’ll probably have more fun at this stage of your career, too, right?

Ya, if I can finish on the box…my real goal is to win one more moto before I go back to work. I think there’s a good chance I can put that together somewhere.

There are definitely some fast guys in the class.

Ya, for sure. And the word on the street is that Cycle Trader might come up, too.

OK, well, it’s pretty cool news for our series that you’re coming up. Thanks for talking and I’ll see you out west.

Ya, good to talk with you. Take care.