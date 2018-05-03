Brainstorm | 2018 MX2 Motocross Predictions

By Billy Rainford

We are closing in on round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series and I thought it was time to put down some thoughts and predictions.

For starters, I believe we will have 2 Canadians standing on the the top spot when we finally get to Walton. Of course, this is not a foregone conclusion – we will, once again, have a few strong challengers from south of the border.

Let’s have a look at the MX2/250 class and talk this through.

MX2 Class

SHAWN MAFFENBEIER: Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki

Heading into this season, Shawn Maffenbeier is the defending champion. Shawn has been around a long time and even had the #6 in the 450 class a bunch of years ago. He is no stranger to the rigors of the summer season.

The big question mark for him, as we head into the outdoors (Huh?), is the fact that he is riding on a new team on a new colour.

Shawn was the top dog on the MX101 FXR Yamaha team last summer and managed to close out the title at the final round in Barrie.

Shawn has moved over to the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team this year. This team is an amalgamation of the Huber Motorsports and Monster Kawasaki teams from last season.There is a ton of experience behind the scenes on this team, and I don’t think the fact that it is a “new” team is going to even be a consideration.

Shawn just won the Arenacross Tour portion of the Triple Crown and so he is obviously already used to the Kawasaki, and they’ve got the bike riding the way he feels comfortable.

DYLAN WRIGHT: Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing

Dylan Wright finished 2nd to Shawn last season and is somehow a little bit of an enigma. What I mean by that is he has all the speed to run the series out up front but there always seems to be something that happens to keep him from cementing his position in first place.

There’s no question that Dylan is the most exciting rider to watch on the track. His flashy style has kept us glued to him ever since he was an amateur.

Where will he finish in 2018? I think we’ll have our answer after Calgary when we get our first look at him after his GPF training with 4-time Canadian champ, Colton Facciotti.

If Dylan comes out on fire and runs at the front, it could be his time to win. He needs to get better starts this summer if he wants that one higher step in 2018.

RYAN SURRATT finished 3rd last summer but is likely not going to show up in Canada, so we’ll leave him out of the conversation.

JACOB HAYES will likely not return to racing in Canada in 2018, so we won’t talk about him.

JESS PETTIS: Rockstar Energy FXR Yamaha

We are going to see a new-and-improved Jess Pettis this summer. He just came off a Supercross season that has him full of confidence.

Jess is a rider that continues to improve, year after year. We’ve given him our ‘Most Improved Rider Award’ more times than anyone else. He was 4th last summer.

Jess is coming into the outdoor season thinking he can win. He’s fit and ready to go. He’s always been fast, but this year, with added maturity, he should prove that he’s actually ready to be there every week.

If he can avoid anymore injuries, he’ll be right there fighting for wins.

Nobody in the 250 class has to worry about the ultra-smooth and fast Cole Thompson in 2018, as he is moving back up to the 450 class. You’re welcome, 250 class.

CASEY KEAST: Shift Kelowna Yamaha

Kelowna, BC’s Casey Keast is coming into the summer season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. Although he’s thankful for his great sponsors, he feels he’s ready and deserves to be looked at by some of the factory teams.

If he can keep himself on the straight-and-narrow and avoid any off-track drama that has hindered his progression to the big rigs, he should be another rider who will show a wheel at the front. After a solid spring training with Kevin Urqhart and the gang down in California, this is Casey’s year to “s#!t or get off the pot,” to use the vernacular (almost). He’s got the talent, we just want to see him out there and putting it all together.

JOSH OSBY: Club MX Redemption Racing KTM

Josh Osby’s season came to an early end last season in Pleasant Valley when he was forced off the track and into a fence. After sitting out with a liver injury, he has been lighting up the Supercross tracks this winter.

After a bit of a rocky start, Josh seems to be well in control and is turning heads south of the border. He returns to Canada on the Redemption Racing team but I bet some US teams are sniffing around.

Josh is a rider who should be high up on your list of riders who could win this championship. In fact, the smart money could be right here.

HAYDEN HALSTEAD: Rockstar Energy FXR Yamaha

If ever there was a rider who fits the old cliché, “#19 in your program, #1 in your heart!” perfectly, it’s Hayden Halstead. This guy is one of the characters on the circuit.

Some guys, you just look at and realize they really, really like riding their dirt bike. That’s Hayden.

Hayden seems to like the #19, and I don’t see him changing that any time soon. I’d love to see him post a podium or two in the books, but I just think the riders ahead of him are a little faster on the track.

DAVEY FRASER stays with the Carlson Racing Husqvarna team but heads up to the 450 class.

JOEY CROWN: Club MX Redemption Racing KTM

Joey Crown is from Michigan and is finally ready to make his mark in the Pro ranks. Joey will line up on the Redemption Racing team alongside Osby and should make for a formidable duo.

He injured his knee this off season (wasn’t supposed to be “off ” for him) and is going to be ready to go once we get to Calgary on May 26th.

I’m going to have a difficult time not picking this guy for wins, as he’s been pegged for a championship for as long as any of us can remember.

TANNER WARD: Red Bull Thor KTM Canada

Tanner Ward showed up last year and really proved he’s ready to be a full-time Pro racer. He looked comfortable riding the pace of the top guys.

Tanner is a rider who will be fighting to finish in the top 5 and on the podium. Yes, he could even take some wins.

With the support of a proven team, Tanner is another rider to keep a close eye on in 2018.

MARCO CANNELLA: Rockstar Energy FXR Yamaha

I’ve really enjoyed watching Marco Cannella progress through the ranks. He, too, looked very comfortable moving up to the Pro ranks and racing with the established riders late last summer.

I feel that he and Tanner will be going at it bar-to-bar to break the top 5 on a consistent basis.

I’d like to see Marco up on the podium as often as possible because he’s getting very comfortable and entertaining on stage with the microphone.

OK, so who is my pick for this championship? That’s a great question.

Josh Osby? Jess Pettis? Joey Crown? Dylan Wright? I like how comfortable Shawn Maffenbeier is on his new bike and I’m going to say that his experience will play a huge role for him this summer.

I think he’ll be one of the few riders able to accept a 2nd place moto to perhaps lose the battle to win the war.

I would also like to put my money on Joey Crown, no, Josh Osby…no, wait, Dylan Wright… Can I bet the trifecta?

Bottom Line:

I’m not going to post my choice here, as I have to talk with these guys every week along the way – it just doesn’t seem right.

All I will say is the top 5 will look something like this, in no particular order:

Shawn Maffenbeier, Josh Osby Joey Crown, Jess Pettis, Dylan Wright.

See you at the races…