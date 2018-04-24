Brainstorm | Foxboro Supercross | 250 Class

Brainstorm | Foxboro Supercross | 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

We’re down to the last 3 Supercross races of the 2018. This past weekend we were in Foxborough, MA, just outside Boston. Gillette Stadium is an open-air stadium and you never know what you’re going to get in the springtime, but we got lucky with blue skies and reasonable temperatures.

#1E Zach Osborne took the win, but the ride by #6 Jeremy Martin was the one everyone was watching in the 250 Main.

Since Jeff McConkey wasn’t able to do his usual ‘McThoughts‘ column this time, here’s my take on the top 10 in the 250 East Class.

250 Class

1. 1E Zach Osborne: What can you say about that ride by the defending 250 East champion? He grabbed the holeshot and never really looked back. Smith definitely kept him honest, but you never really doubted what the outcome was going to be, as he lapped up to 10th place. Zach leads the points chase and will be difficult to topple.

2. 45 Jordan Smith: Jordan got into 2nd off the start and stayed there the entire main event. He fell back a bit but managed to put on a charge near the end and made it a good fight. He’s 2nd in points, so he’s got to be up there to keep challenging for this title. Jeff had him picked for this title, so he’s still got some work to do in Las Vegas, being down 15 points.

3. 76 Kyle Peters: Kyle is a rider who’s been around for a while, but he just cemented his legacy with that 3rd place ride after blowing out his ACL/MCL Monday during practice. I guess adrenaline is an amazing drug, but that was one of those rides people won’t forget about any time soon. There’s no way it will improve any by Las Vegas, so, I hate to tell him, but he’s got another one of those rides coming in 2 weeks, if he wants to stay in 6th or challenge for 5th in points.

4. 6 Jeremy Martin: Speaking of impressive rides, how about the ride from Jeremy?! When he crashed on the first lap, he was so far behind the next guy that I’m sure most people thought it was over for him. He put on a memorable charge, after finally getting back on his bike, and probably would have hit the podium if there was one more lap. He needed that finish to remain in the hunt for 2nd in this championship.

5. 43 Sean Cantrell: Cantrell is a rookie and is looking good. He got out up at the front in 3rd and looked comfortable. Unfortunately, he went down and and then tried to hold off Martin. He actually looked over at Jeremy in the air and seemed to concede the position pretty easily. He sits 7th in points and should be proud of his efforts in this series.

6. 174 Josh Osby: Josh just matched his impressive finish from Minneapolis. Josh got off to a rocky start in the season but has since looked like he belongs up near the front of this talented field. He was in a nice dog fight with 3 other riders at the 10-minute mark of this one and held his ground. The team has got to be happy with his progress in his rookie SX season.

7. 114 Brandon Hartranft: I think I’m most impressed with what I’m seeing from Brandon, lately. We got to know him a little when he came north to race an MX101 bike for a round and has been steadily improving this season. I wonder if he looked up when Martin jumped right over his head?! He’s definitely one of the bigger 250 guys out there and will surely get even better when he makes the move to the 450 class. I’m impressed.

8. 56 Alex Rodriguez: Alex sort of fell out of the spotlight a little this season, but he had a solid ride for 8th in Boston. He and Renzland had a nice battle in the main and I see him continuing to get better as we head outdoors. I’m still always too tempted to go into a Les Nessman from WKRP impression when I say his name, though…

9. 38 Luke Renzland: Luke has quietly gotten himself into 5th in this championship. He may not get the press some of the other riders do, but he definitely deserves it. Aside from a slight hiccup in Minny, he’s been very consistent. I actually thought he looked faster than a couple riders just ahead of him. Luke’s star seems to be on the rise.

10. 206 Thomas Ramette: Thomas showed up in St. Louis from France and has been pretty good. He started out up in 6th and lost a few spots to round out the top 10. He was the last guy to get lapped by Osborne and looks like a natural on the SX tracks. He’s one of the guys you’ll often see when you go online and watch a European race during our off-season, so it’s nice to see him over here.

Stud: I’m giving Kyle Peters the Stud title for this week. Riding to a podium with a recently blown-out knee is deserving, I’d say.

Dud: If I have to give anyone a Dud rating, I guess Jeremy Martin gets if for falling and being in last place. Yes, charging to 4th by the flag makes him a Stud candidate, too, I realize that.

Biggest Surprise: That triple before the sand section. It gave guys fits throughout the day and a handful of guys weren’t even doing it. That’s rare on a dry Supercross day!