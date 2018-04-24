Brainstorm | Foxboro SX | 450 Class

Brainstorm | Foxboro SX | 450 Class

By Billy Rainford

Round 15 of the Monster Energy Supercross series hit Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, just outside Boston this past Saturday. It was an odd afternoon race so it could be broadcast on the main Fox Sports channel. It meant and early start to the day, but it’s a small price to pay for the added benefit of being on the mainstream channel.

I think anyone who happened upon the race on TV by accident will be back for more, after what they surely found to be an entertaining 450 Main!

#25 Marvin Musquin took the win with a last-lap pass on #3 Eli Tomac that has the entire industry picking sides on the matter. Whether you approved of the move or not, we just need clarification from the AMA on the call/no call so we can use it as an official precedent, moving forward.

Here’s what I thought of the top 10 from an interesting afternoon in the sunshine.

450 Class

1. 25 Marvin Musquin: As you can see, Marvin didn’t do his usual heel clicker when he won on Saturday. I actually think that speaks volumes. Whether it was a good pass or not, Marvin knew it was going to be met with some, let’s say, criticism. He rode great and was actually able to get close enough to Eli to make that move in the first place, so… Let’s wait and see if payback is what they say it is.

2. 3 Eli Tomac: Eli got out into 2nd spot pretty quickly in the Main and went into stalk mode, chasing Musquin out front. He made a pass for the lead with just over a lap to go and was on his way to victory when Marvin made the contact. He took some time to get going again, but they were so far out front that he held on to 2nd place. The next 2 rounds should be interesting.

3. 21 Jason Anderson: Jason is doing exactly what he needs to take home this championship. He stayed away from the lead battle, but was also far enough in front of 4th that he was safe. He admitted the track was brutal and didn’t even do the triple into the sand on the final few laps. That’s saying something!

4. 4 Blake Baggett: Blake found himself back in 9th off the start but made some good passes early. He was up in 5th after the first lap and only lost a bit of ground when he made a mistake in the sand section. His average lap time was a couple seconds off the 2 leaders, so he finished about where he should have.

5. 15 Dean Wilson: Dean started 6th and ended 5th after Christian Craig crashed. It looked like a rather uneventful race for him, which I’m sure he didn’t mind. He had the tandem of Stewart and Peick behind him throughout the Main.

6. 34 Weston Peick: Weston got off to a mid-pack start and made his passes on the first lap. He and Stewart had a great battle and Peick finally set up the move at the end of the whoops section and got by into 6th. With a better start, Weston maybe finishes up 1 or 2 spots, so this seemed about right.

7. 27 Malcolm Stewart: Malcolm was 7th at the end of lap 1 and that’s where he finished. He wasn’t there right after the start and also made his passes on lap 1. I think this is about where you’d expect to find him on the results sheet on a good day.

8. 10 Justin Brayton: Because of his win in Daytona and his consistently good starts, this seems like an anomaly for Brayton, but it’s really not. He was in a tight battle with his teammate, #55 Vince Friese, and Barcia. He messed up in the rhythm section before the finish line and things got a little weird for a moment. He’s got to be happy sitting in 4th pace in the standings, but Baggett is nipping at his heels.

9. 51 Justin Barcia: After winning his Heat race, Justin looked like it was going to be a great day. I kept my eye on him during the Main and he got into it a couple times with Friese. He would hit the finish line double and agrily remove a tear off. He also got shoved off the track by Peick and that had him chasing. It was fun to watch, but I don’t think he enjoyed it.

10. 22 Chad Reed: Chad found himself on the ground in turn 1 and had to start from last. I didn’t expect him to push as hard as he did, but I was impressed. He managed to break the top 10, so he’s got to be happy with that, considering some of his early season finishes. Somehow, he keeps improving this season, and he still gets the biggest cheer from the crowd at every round.

Stud: I’m going to give Marvin Musquin the Stud status this week, simply because this seemed way out of his mild-mannered reputation and resulted in the win. Whether the move was clean or dirty isn’t the point, here.

Dud: I have to award #32 Christian Craig the Dud this week. He was leading the race and then went wide and off the track and crashed. He ended up 11th and is probably pretty upset with himself.

Biggest Surprise: Marvin slamming Eli was the biggest surprise of the Main, to me. I have to admit, I never saw that coming and handed the win to Tomac once he made the pass. Let the debate continue…