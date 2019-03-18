Brainstorm | Indy SX – 250 East

By BillyRainford

Jeff McConkey is away on vacation, so I’ll give his usual ‘McThoughts’ column a shot in something we call ‘Brainstorm.’

Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series headed to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this past Saturday night. It was round 11 for the 450 riders, but it was only round 6 for the 250 East riders.

#24 Austin Forkner has looked absolutely unbeatable in East competition, so far this season. Like everyone always seems to say about the Missouri native: the only one who can beat Fornker is Forkner, himself…or maybe Adam Cianciarulo or Dylan Ferrandis in the West.

Here’s what I thought of the performances in the top 10.

1st #24 Austin Forkner KAW: What am I supposed to say about Austin? He and #66 Mitchell Oldenburg went into the first turn together. Austin forced the issue and simply moved Freckle to the blocks, took over the lead, and had fun with a wire-to-wire win.

Only 6 riders went under 50 seconds for a lap. Austin did it 9 times out of 20. The next closest was Sexton, and he did it 4 times. Austin is a man among boys in this class, right now.

We still have 4 rounds left, so nothing is over, but the fat lady has been going through her scales in the dressing room since we first saw Austin back in Minneapolis.

2nd #23 Chase Sexton HON: Chase is frustrated. How couldn’t he be? If Forkner is RC, he’s K-Dub. Remember those days? Chase is riding great but he’s in the huge shadow being cast by the #24.

Chase got out into 2nd place on the first lap and that’s where he stayed. He’s got everyone but 24 and 32 covered, for sure. What he does during the week to try and make up ground is the question. You know that whatever he’s trying, Forkner is also doing.

These guys are both young, so it will be interesting to see what trajectory each rider’s career takes. They both seem to have the whole package needed to excel.

3rd #32 Justin Cooper YAM: Does everyone realize where Justin came from in that main? He was way back off the start and crossed the line at the end of lap 1 in 14th place.

He blitzed through the pack like a sharp knife, until he hit #45 Brandon Hartranft. Brandon held him off for quite a long time before taking that rather gentle fall at the end of the whoops section and that’s what made the final lap pass on Oldenburg a possibility.

Justin kept moving forward and put himself on the podium on the final lap. He’s got to be wondering if he had the speed to beat Forkner on this track. He’ll have to wait a couple weeks to try and improve his start to see if he can go head to head with Austin.

It was a very impressive ride for the New York State rider.

4th #66 Mitchell Oldenburg YAM: He let the smaller Forkner push him around in the first sweeper and I bet he’s mad at himself for that.

He must have gone into Indy on a huge high because he just had his first baby. I’ve known Mitchell for quite a few years and really find it hard to believe that someone is going to start calling him “Dad!” Time flies.

Mitchell was one of the riders to go under 50 seconds and he did it 3 times. He looked really good and is going to get a win one of these days if he keeps going like he is.

I don’t know why he tried that outside option after the finish line jump heading out for the final lap, but he did and it allowed Cooper to steal the final spot on the podium away from him. That’s got to sting a little. He’s also not going to like it when he sees just how much time Cooper made up on him over the course of that Main. It was a lot.

I know I’m supposed to be impartial, so I’ll be cheering, secretly, for #66 to get on the podium when we head to Nashville.

5th #73 Martin Davalos KAW: Jeff isn’t here to beat up on Martin for being so old in the Regional 250 class, so I’ll let the first part of this sentence speak for itself.

Martin got out to a good start and was running up in 3rd early. He held on for a long time before Oldenburg made that sweet front-end-up-wheel-tap pass on him. If you haven’t seen it, head back to the replays and check it out. Davalos bumped into a lapper and that allowed Cooper to get past pretty easily.

The fact that Davalos isn’t winning the 250 class kind of leaves you wondering what’s next for the rider who now calls Tallahassee home. Hot shot 250 riders make a name for themselves quickly in this class and then get swept up by factory teams in the 450 class. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to go.

I really don’t know that Martin is showing he’s deserving one of the 450 rides that are so rare these days. Time will tell, I guess.

6th #55 Kyle Peters SUZ: I think it’s still too early to draw similarities between another Kyle who used to get great starts and then try to hang on – Kyle Lewis – but it kind of what Peters has been doing.

Actually, he rode very well in Indy and had a huge lead over the rider in 7th place – almost 20 seconds, to be almost exact. It’s hard to complain about that kind of result, but Kyle had a taste of the podium not that long ago and he’s been trying to repeat that feeling ever since.

I don’t see him getting another podium this season, but he’s been riding well. He sits 9th in points after that bad result in Atlanta held his numbers back.

7th #37 Kyle Cunningham HON: Kyle Cunningham is another rider that’s been around for a long time. He was in 10th place when they headed out for the first lap and he ended up in 7th, so he made some nice passes.

He’s sitting in 8th in the points and I think that’s about exactly where he fits in this season.

8th #70 Josh Osby YAM: Josh has just busted out 2 top 10 finishes in a row. That’s pretty good! We all know Josh from his time up in Canada, so it’s nice to have a familiar name and face in that top 10.

You can tell when you watch him ride that he thinks he belongs up even further than that in the standings. He’s been getting some good starts lately and he’s beginning to get a little more comfortable running the pace of the top guys. It will start to pay off once it becomes second nature to him.

He was up in 4th place on the first lap and ended up in 8th place and was the final rider on the lead lap. He should be happy with his progress, I think, and so should his team.

9th #26 Alex Martin SUZ: We all saw Alex picking himself up off the ground off the start of this main event. For him to make it from last place all the way into the top 10 is a great ride.

He’s had a couple blips on his season record and sits 4th in points. He needs a good start to try and keep himself ahead of the few riders who are nipping at his heels in the standings. 3rd place is a long shot at this point.

He’ll be happy with how many riders he passed but not about the fact that he was in that position in the first place. Racers are pretty tough on themselves.

10th #52 Jordan Bailey HSK: To be honest, I wasn’t seeing it from Jordan earlier in the season, but he’s been living more up to his potential, lately.

I’ve watched him since he was on tiny bikes so he always stands out to me when he’s on the track. He’s been looking like he’s almost ready for his breakout ride.

He started 8th and finished 10th in Indy. I’m not sure what he’s expecting from himself, but with some more Pro rides under his belt, the potential is there for some top finishes.

Biggest Stud: Let’s give Justin Cooper the Stud status this week. With a start, it would have been interesting to see if he had the speed to beat Forkner or at least try to force him into a mistake.

Biggest Dud: I’m going off the track for this one. RC has got to learn to let things slide. I watched the broadcast and he tried the entire night to get back at a simple jab Ralph Shaheen took at him early in the night.

I’ve liked the progress Ricky has been making as a commentator. He’s worked on his ‘good vs. well’ and is adding some polish each week. He just needs to concentrate on the technical things that the riders are doing and going through, and leave the ego at the door. Being able to take a joke is an important thing when millions are watching and listening. It will come.

Biggest Surprise: Nothing really “surprised” me this week. Actually, the fact that they added another sand section made me happy but seems to have upset most of the riders. I guess that was the only surprise, if I have to pick one.

Thanks for reading. Jeff will be back next week.