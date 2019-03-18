Brainstorm | Indy SX – 450 Class

Brainstorm | Indy SX – 450 Class

By Billy Rainford

It was round 11 of 17 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series for the 450 boys this past Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

#2 Cooper Webb went in with the red plate and all the confidence. 4 riders have separated themselves from the rest and Indy was no different.

The great thing about the 2019 season is that these 4 riders all believe they should be the one at the top of the result sheet, and that makes for some really good racing!

Here’s a look at what I thought of the top 10 at Indy.

1st #25 Marvin Musquin KTM: I thought Marvin had this win in him last week in Daytona. He looked really good all day in Florida and I guess it carried over into Indiana.

I still think he’s a little flustered from the fan reactions he’s gotten since that incident with Eli Tomac. He’s easily one of the nicest guys on the circuit and for him to hear any booing at all is upsetting to him. It has to be.

However, winning will make everything better, and Marvin did just that this past week.

He got out front off the start and stayed there the entire main event. Even when the riders behind him closed the gap, he remained calm, poured on the gas a little more, and took this win.

He’s been nursing that sore knee and it looks like days of less than feeling 100% are behind him. Great ride and a nice confidence boost for the friendly Frenchman.

He’s 2nd in points, 14 down on Cooper Webb.

2nd #4 Blake Baggett KTM: It’s great to see Blake back up at the front where he’s always belonged. It’s not as surprising to see him battling for wins in the 450 class as it was when he seemed to be in his slump.

Not only that, it’s a breath of fresh air to have him at the post-race press conferences. His answers and reactions are always instant classics!

Blake got passed a couple times early in the main, but he didn’t let it get to him. He regrouped and moved back toward the front. In the end, he was just 2.5 seconds behind Marvin out front.

He’s 5th in points.

3rd #2 Cooper Webb KTM: Cooper has gone from trying to find his way in the premiere class to leading the way. I don’t remember a rider surprising me to be at the front as much as Cooper has this year.

Yes, he was very successful in the 250 class, but his progress from those days to leading the 450 class points has been a weird one.

He seems to be able to put his KTM closer to the inside in corners than any of the other riders, and I think he is going to close this one out for the title.

He stalled his bike 5 minutes into the main after coming up short and was still able to finish on the podium. Confidence is as important as skill and a good machine at this level, and Cooper is full of it!

His points lead is now 14 with 6 rounds to go.

4th #3 Eli Tomac KAW: I really thought this was the year this view is what the rest of the field was going to have to get used to, but I guess it isn’t.

I don’t play favourites when it comes to racers. I just thought Eli was going to show everyone that he had the Supercross consistency to get the job done…finally. We all know he has it outdoors.

Heading into the season, I think he was the rider everyone feared most. If you were to look over your shoulder and see the big #3 behind you, it was likely a foregone conclusion that a pass was coming. Not so anymore.

I think the rest of the riders have forced some human qualities out of the MX champ and he’s no longer scaring the other top guys.

Earlier in the season, I just thought he was playing it cool to stay consistent and be there when it counts in Las Vegas, but I’m starting to wonder if he hasn’t either left it too late or if he just doesn’t have it for Supercross. Is there a problem that nobody is talking about? We know he came into the season injured and with little time on the bike, so is that what’s still affecting him?

He finished 4th in Indy and is 3rd in points, 21 points back.

5th #51 Justin Barcia YAM: It was great to see Justin back on the track after missing a couple rounds due to concussion protocol. His being out there was good enough, but for him to stay so close to the top 4 riders was great. He was less than 5 seconds behind Tomac at the flag.

I don’t see him winning another main this season, but he could challenge for a podium or two, for sure. The KTM riders seem to be too good right now.

I don’t have a photo of him, but Jeff told me Justin wins his MC’s ‘G’d Up from the Feet Up‘ award for this week.

#17 Joey Savatgy KAW: Joey keeps showing signs that he’s in it to win it but then something happens. He was quickest in qualifying this week and I’m still waiting for him to transfer that speed into a top finish in the main event.

This time he hit the blocks between those option lanes after the finish line jump and went down in a heap while running up in 2nd place.

It was interesting to watch him consider taking #16 Zach Osborne out on his way by in Indy. He didn’t do it, but I really expected him to.

He’s in a really close battle for 8th in the point standings. Maybe next week…

7th #16 Zach Osborne HSK: Zach is getting himself back up to speed and is surely going to have some great finishes. I don’t know what was going on but he and #94 Ken Roczen had a great battle all main long. The only problem for both of them is that it was 30 seconds behind the leader!

Like I mentioned above, he too must have thought Joey was going to nudge him off into the blocks and over the berm when he went by. Riders have pretty short memories for some things, but not for grudges. He knows it’s coming.

Anyway, Zach has now earned points in the last 5 rounds, so that’s a start.

8th #94 Ken Roczen HON: Kenny started 8th behind Zach and finished 8th behind Zach. I don’t know if something just wasn’t clicking or what, but he was supposed to be battling for this championship and now finds himself in 4th place and losing ground.

We’ll have to wait and see what he brings to Seattle before we wright him off, though. A guy like Kenny can suddenly get hot and run off some great rides…wins even.

9th #15 Dean Wilson HSK: Dean was in a good battle with Barcia, Savatgy, and Justin Brayton for a good portion of that main. Those are all names of top riders, so you know Deano is moving.

He kept pushing and managed to work his way up to only 2 seconds behind Roczen at the flag.

Dean has shown flashes of that 250 speed he had and you just never know when he’s going to uncork a podium. He sits 6th in points.

10th #10 Justin Brayton HON: Justin won Daytona in 2018 and everyone had fun calling it “Braytona” this year. He’s the oldest rider to ever win a 450 main.

This past week in Indy, he had a nice battle with Wilson for a good portion of the main. He finished in 10th place, 6 seconds behind Dean but almost 50 behind Marvin at the front.

I don’t think we’ll see him win another, but I also don’t think anyone thought he’d win one last year! If I look at the riders in front of him and behind him, I guess 10th is about where he fits in on a good night, because the field is just that deep.

He’s 9th in points but has Barcia only 2 points behind.

Biggest Stud: I have to give Marvin Stud status here this week. He got out front early and took everything the rest of the top guys could throw at him. It was an impressive ride. And I’m guessing the heel clicker has become another one of his superstitions for if and when he wins. I know how weird racers get about these things and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t think this move from the 1990’s is cutting edge or cool.

Biggest Dud: I guess I have to give Dud status to #46 Justin Hill this week. He was 11th on lap 2 and then had troubles and was last. He came back to 14th but that’s just not where this 450 rookie should be. Dud is maybe too strong of a word for this…

Biggest Surprise: I’m really surprised that KTM has swept the podium on multiple occasions. When is the last time another manufacturer has done that in the premiere class? Where’s that stats guy when I need him?

Thanks for reading and Jeff will be back next week.