Brainstorm | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary Round 3

By Billy Rainford

Since Jeff McConkey wasn’t out in Calgary for the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour this past weekend, I’ll take another shot at one his McThoughts-type columns and talk about what I saw in Calgary.

I think we were all happy to put round 1 behind us and move forward with more normal racing conditions. The track was great at the Agrium Western Event Centre at Stampede Park in downtown Calgary. The event had to compete with the Calgary Flames and a Car Show Friday night and St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday. The deck was stacked against us, but people showed up and were treated to some great racing, all night long.

The top riders are definitely rising to the top and we are surely in for some great racing with 3 rounds left. Shawn Maffenbeier is the guy to beat in the 250 class, and with Dylan Wright possibly out for a while, someone else is going to have to step up to challenge the defending MX2 champ.

Cole Thompson looks to have emerged as the favourite in the 450 class. Yes, there are other riders who are right there in points, but, unless Cole has some troubles, he’s too smooth and consistent to beat on a regular basis; it’s going to be tough.

Let’s have a look at the results from Saturday and see what I thought of each.

250

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW: Shawn looks pretty much unbeatable in the 250 class. Even if he doesn’t get the start, in his head he’s already out front. Skill and fitness are key, but add in the confidence to know you belong out front and you’ve got a deadly combination. Shawn will likely keep winning as we move east to Sarnia and Barrie, Ontario. When is Jess Pettis due back, and will he race AX or stay south? They’ll be making that decision this week…

2. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK: Where the heck did this guy come from?! We all know Brad is fast off the start, but did you really think he was going to be there to the end…in BOTH classes? I saw him out west in California, so I know he’s been doing some riding, but he’s definitely not in the best shape of his life. He’s a working man now. It was impressive for him to race both classes and take 2nd in the 250 Main. I heard he’d love to go east. Anyone wanna help make that happen?

3. 66 Marco Cannella YAM: Marco looked good…no, really good. The rookie got himself up in the mix with the established top dogs in the sport and didn’t flinch. He’s showing composure beyond his years. Considering he wasn’t even supposed to be racing the series, he’s flying the Yamaha banner proudly. It will be interesting to see if he gets faster or more nervous as we head to his home province. He’s been racing at the top amateur level his entire life, so I would imagine he’ll thrive on the excitement of having more local fans cheering for him.

4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW: I had to click a few tabs to make sure I saw this right. Ryan retired from Pro level racing years ago — he’s not supposed to be dicing with these kids to the end of motos! Yes, he’s always been a good starter, and the confidence to get to the first turn up front is a huge help on the tight AX tracks, but come on! Did I mention he raced both classes? He admitted he couldn’t really feel his legs before the 450 Main, but he went out there and did it, none the less. Great ride for The Newf.

5. 27 Tanner Ward KTM: Tanner is faster than this, and he knows it as well as we all do. This kid was making Amsoil Arenacross Mains this fall and knows what it takes to do well in the aggressive arenas. He’s just got to limit the mistakes and bad luck to right this ship. He still sits a very close 4th in points, so he’s still right there. I think this break will do him more good than it will some of the other riders. Watch for him to grab some holeshots and dice it out with Maff at the front, when we get east.

6. 43 Jared Petruska HON: Jared is a local Calgary racer and has been around for a while. He posted on Instagram that he’d worked a bunch of overtime before heading to the arena to race. He’s a hard-working guy and an even harder guy to make smile. There were a few things that happened to give him a 6th, but I don’t want to take anything away from his rides; he did well.

7. 477 Joey Parkes: Joey Parkes is not a big guy. In fact, he’s a little fella. Those whoops had to be a battle for him. I haven’t really gotten to talk with him much, but he seems like one of the nicest guys you’ll see at the races. He had his ups and downs and finished 7th. Again, there were some oddities that took place, but that’s part of racing. I doubt he’s heading east, so we won’t see him again until we’re back in Calgary for round 1 of the outdoor season.

8. 517 Spencer Wilton KTM: This was the first time I’ve seen Spencer ride. He’s obviously a fast Pro rider but I don’t think he’s got a lot of Arenacross experience. At times, I was actually afraid of what was going to happen next, but he settled down and grabbed a top 10 in the Main. We always say we want more of our Pro riders to race these events, so kudos to Spencer for lining up with these top guys. I see on his Instagram that he’s a WORCS racer, too.

9. 202 Blake Osatchuk HSK: Blake has been doing a bunch of Arenacross racing south of the border this winter. He looked pretty comfortable out there, he just didn’t show the speed of the guys ahead of him. If things had gone his way, he could have finished a couple places higher than this.

10. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK: Wyatt actually rode a lot faster than this 1oth place position shows. He found the dirt on lap 1 and had to play catch up the entire Main. I was impressed with how fast he went in his heat and had a nice battle with veteran racer Lockhart for several laps before #101 pushed him out of the way for the position. Wyatt is coming off knee surgery and will continue to get himself where he needs to be.

11. 12 Dylan Wright HON: After finishing a solid 2nd on Friday, Dylan looked to have gotten himself back to where he needs to be to fight for this championship. Unfortunately, during practice, he clipped a tuff block on the face of the triple before the mechanics’ area and crashed hard onto his left shoulder. He came out to test it in qualifying just to be able to line up in the Main and then headed to the hospital to get it checked out. He was told nothing was broken and lined up for the Main to get a few important points. He’ll get his shoulder looked at and we’ll know what the prognosis is then. Hopefully, he’s able to continue when the series hits Sarnia, April 7th.

450

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM: The rest of the field should be concerned, after how easy Cole made that look. He’s always been a smooth rider, but to do that while winning on an Arenacross track is something special. We all expected him to be good, but this was a bit of a riding clinic. I know there are a few top riders who won’t like to read that, but until they show Cole a wheel, this is reality.

2. 45 Colton Facciotti HON: This was a really good ride by Colton. He was back a bit off the start and then got stacked up when Dillan Epstein stalled his bike on lap 2, allowing the leaders to get away. He kept charging and made a key pass on Matt Goerke on the very last corner. He had pressure from Tyler Medaglia behind him for a while but held on to take 2nd with a great ride.

3. 2 Matt Goerke YAM: Matt’s wrist was a real problem for him as he tried to get ready for this series. He wasn’t able to be on the bike as much as he would usually and he’s quick to point out that he should be back to his old self for the rest of the series. He thought he had some problem with his front brake/wheel after getting caught up in the Epstein log jam and was panic revving his bike in the air quite a bit. When he blew over the berm in the final sweeper, Colton got by him with an inside move, and you know Matt is never happy when that happens. Look for him to come out swinging in Sarnia in a few weeks.

4. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW: Tyler has the speed to win one of these things. His lap times are great but he just needs to stay off the ground to take the checkered flag. A few uncharacteristic mistakes left him charging through the pack. He was down on lap 1 and came all the way up to 4th with some aggressive passes to get there. The important thing is, he thinks he can win, and that makes him dangerous. All these top guys do, and that’s what makes this so much fun to watch, especially when sparks fly between them. He had a nice battle with Thompson on Friday. He’ll be there right to the end of this series.

5. 68 Mike Brown HSK: Mike Brown flew in to represent FXR and Blackfoot Husqvarna for some fun. Next thing you know, he grabs the holeshot in the Main and takes off! Mike is 46. Yes, 46. Mike told me in our interview that he doesn’t want to get between these guys doing the full series and their run at the championship. After the red flag restart where he went down with #20 Davey Fraser, he led the first 5 laps and then Cole got by him. He moved over to let Colton past and then Tyler forced the issue and pushed him off the track, sort of. Mike will be racing all over the world between now and his potential return to Calgary for round 1 of the outdoors. He’s also racing Loretta’s again this year. 5th was a good finish for the Volunteer State rider.

6. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM: I don’t think we’ve seen what we should be seeing from Dillan yet in this series. He’s got lots of indoor experience and should be able to race with the front-runners more than he’s shown. After he stalled the bike while running up near the front early in the main, he had to make his way through the pack. It was a solid ride, but he shouldn’t have been back there in the first place. I think they’ll work a few things out and he’ll be better for next round. He’s definitely a threat when we hit the outdoors.

7. 10 Keylan Meston HSK: Keylan was up near the front on the restart and looked really good as he diced with the top couple guys. I was a little surprised to watch as he appeared to get pushed around a little out there. He’s a bigger guys and wants to run at the front. If that’s the case, he’s got to show them he belongs up there. I like what I’m seeing from his so far this year, but he’ll have to tell himself he’s supposed to be up there if that’s where he wants to finish.

8. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK: It was great to see Brad again in Canada and I was actually a little surprised he was lining up in both classes. After a solid run in the 250 class, he was up in 6th early, and I think he was happy to dice with the 450 guys but he wasn’t ready to stay there to the flag. I heard he’d be interested in racing in Ontario, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

9. 22 Brock Leitner KAW: Brock is faster than he showed us this weekend. He had some bad luck and was on the ground more times than he should have been. He had a few good starts and just couldn’t put things together when it counted, but sometimes that’s just racing. In fact, he’s lucky he didn’t do any damage to himself in a couple of his falls!

10. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW: After a very solid 4th in the 250 Main, Ryan couldn’t feel his legs as he went out for the 450 Main. Yes, that’s an exaggeration, but not much of one. He said he was spent after racing both classes and I think he was resting on his laurels from the first Main. It’s just cool to see Ryan still out there and enjoying racing at the Pro level.

11. 733 James Armstrong HON: James is a local Pro rider who came out and gave this a shot. I have to be honest, I’m not sure what happened to James out there in the Main. It appeared as though he spent most of the Main moving out of the way, but that’s about all I know. He doesn’t have the pace to run at the front, but it was great to see him out there giving it a try. James gets an ‘A’ for effort.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in Sarnia, ON April 7th.