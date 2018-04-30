Brainstorm | Salt Lake SX | 450 Main

Brainstorm | Salt Lake SX | 450 Main

By Billy Rainford

When this is all said and done, I don’t think anyone will say it was a boring year. This 450 season has been full of injuries and surprises. It looked like Jason Anderson was going to run away with this one, but his fall in turn 1 in SLC kept everyone interested in how this thing is going to play out.

The track was dry and tricky. The crowd was into it and the Wasatch Mountains are always a beautiful backdrop up there at the home of the Utes.

With Jeff McConkey unable to do his usual ‘McThoughts’ column, you’re stuck with my thoughts on the event.

450 Main

1. 25 Marvin Musquin KTM: A race like this one for Marvin is what we all dream of. He led it from wire to wire and never looked to be in any trouble. He’s a technical rider and this was a pretty technical track that showed you just how skilled the Frenchman is. That was an impressive ride. Also, he felt good about it because he did his heel-clicker over the finish line. It was also interesting to hear him say in his post-race interview : “I didn’t steal it!”

2. 3 Eli Tomac KAW: That’s how you get 2nd place the hard way. Eli didn’t make that one easy on himself and you could just tell he wanted a shot at making a pass on Marvin. Unfortunately, the dirt bit him and he went down as he raced with Baggett with 7 to go. He’ll have more wins that anyone else again at the end of this season but won’t win the title. That’s got to burn a little.

3. 4 Blake Baggett KTM: Blake had a great start in this one and led the first 3 laps. He had to fight with Tomac twice and ended up with a good gap over 4th place. This is where Blake should be more often. This was his 4th trip to the podium this season and he needs more.

4. 32 Christian Craig HON: Christian was 3rd for almost the entire Main until Tomac got past him. I’m always waiting for him to drop the anchor, so this 4th place finish was very good for him.

5. 51 Justin Barcia YAM: Justin was up in 4th for a few laps and did his best to hold off the charge from Tomac. He did pretty well at that but eventually the pass happened. He had a good fight with Brayton and was just 5 seconds behind 4th. I watched him ride pissed off last week in Boston, and I kind of enjoy that more.

6. 10 Justin Brayton HON: Justin sits 4th in points and has been a revelation this season. He’s been around for so long that I seem to overlook him like a lot of people do. I remember writing him off as that guy who still gets good starts and then gets in the way like a Kyle Lewis type, but he’s proving he’s got the speed to stay there. You’ve got to be happy for him.

7. 34 Weston Peick SUZ: Weston was down in the first turn with Anderson but managed to get back going quickly to minimize the damage. That was a good save from him and he sits alone in 6th in the standings. He was alone on the track, too, with 20 seconds over the 8th place rider. Will he get himself on another podium?

8. 60 Benny Bloss KTM: Benny qualified well this week and I was expecting to see him get him get his best finish. He tied it from Indy with an 8th. Considering he was scored a 17th on lap 1, this was a very solid ride for the up-and-comer. He got lapped on the final lap, so that shows you just how fast the top guys are going out there!

9. 55 Vince Friese HON: Vince is a great starter and he did it again this week. Like he always says, he wants to be up front early and force the top guys to get by him if they can. He had a nice gap on 10th place at the end. And I’m going to say it one more time: if that move by Marvin was OK last week, then every move Vince has ever made has also got to be OK. Anyway, solid ride for Vince and he’s now 12th in the standings.

10. 69 Tyler Bowers KAW: Tyler is another rider who moved his way forward throughout the Main. He’s got to be pretty happy with the way this season turned out, considering it was all up in the air at the start. He was basically all alone at the end of this one with a 35-second gap back to Chad Reed in 11th behind him. Tyler is 14th in points and is within striking distance of the top 10.

Stud: I’m going to just go ahead and give Marvin Stu status for this week. Even though Tomac was charging hard behind him, it didn’t matter because Marvin was out front clicking off better laps anyway.

Dud: I’m going to have to give Jason Anderson the Dud status for this week. He was down in the first turn and then spent a crazy amount of time in the mechanics’ area getting a smashed front wheel replaced. Not really a Dud move, but he’s the points leader and was way back, so I had to. We should all thank him for leaving us room for some battles this coming week in Vegas.

Biggest Surprise: I was really surprised this week at how many riders went from the back of the pack to the front. Did that many people dislike it that much that they just took it easy? There were even more in the 250 Main and it stood out as odd to me.

Thanks for reading. Jeff will be back for the final round in Las Vegas.