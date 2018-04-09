Brainstorm | Sarnia Arenacross | 250 Class

Brainstorm | Sarnia Arenacross | 250 Class

By Billy Rainford

We’re now just one weekend away from crowning our first champions of the 2018 season. Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour took place at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario, Saturday. The hockey arena where the Sarnia Sting call home was a sell out for the motocross racing Saturday night.

Two riders have emerged as the ones to beat: Shawn Maffenbeier in 250 Pro and Cole Thompson in 450 Pro. Both riders made it look pretty easy in their respective classes and it’s going to take some serious effort from the rest of the field if they want to make a run at this title.

The dirt in Sarnia was unlike anything many of the riders had ever seen. The clay-based soil had the perfect amount of moisture in it that gave it a hard-to-handle amount of traction — near 100%, in fact!

Let’s have a look at the 250 class and do a little Brainstorm (FYI – the name of this column is derived from my name: B. Rainford. Very clever, I know…)

250 Class

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW: Well, what can you say about Shawn? He’s proving to be a man among boys. He’s the defending MX2 outdoor champion and it’s showing. No matter what happens off the start, Shawn seems to have the field covered. In Sarnia, he got out to the lead early and checked out. I don’t think I’m breaking any news here when I say that Shawn is just plain faster than the rest right now.

2. 66 Marco Cannella YAM: Great ride from the Waterdown rider. This first-year Pro rider is showing poise and skill to get the job done. He came up through the ranks as a hyped Intermediate and is showing it was warranted attention. He rides a lot like Colton Facciotti and doesn’t always look like he’s going fast when he definitely is. He made solid passes on established riders and worked his way forward. Pretty impressive. After a so so start, he said to himself, “Oh boy, we’ve got some work to do!” He’s getting pretty good at podium speeches, too.

3. 27 Tanner Ward KTM: Tanner got off to a poor start in the main from the 2nd row and managed to make solid passes to move his way up to a podium finish. These two youngsters are really coming into their own, early in their Pro careers. Tanner saw Marco ahead of him and latched onto him as they went through riders, saying to himself, “I have to go with Marco!” Tanner was the only 250 tripling into the rhythm section, too. A very solid ride (and a needed one) for Tanner.

4. 24 Michael Fowler YAM: You’re probably not going to find a nicer guy at the races than Michael. He brought a 250 and a 450 to Sarnia from Pennsylvania, but, when his 450 snapped a chain early, he decided it was an omen and stuck to the 250 class. Michael found himself out front in his heat race and looked great. He used his vast Supercross knowledge to finish a very sold 4th in the main. He ran up in 2nd for the first 5 laps.

5. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW: Ryan was quick to admit he wasn’t very comfortable on the tight track and that weird, sticky dirt. Ryan was 2nd in points coming into round 4 and just wanted to stay as close to the front without taking any undue risks. It was cool that the veteran rider made the trip to Ontario from BC and now we’ll have to wait and see if he comes back for the final 2 rounds in Barrie this weekend. He’s got a race he can do out there but said we’ll likely see him back on Friday.

6. 23 Jason Benny KAW: It was good to see Jason Benny make the drive west on the 401 from Quebec to race on his new ride. He doesn’t have all the trick racing parts yet, but still rode very well. He was up in 4th off the start but tipped over in the tight first turn on lap 3 and let a couple riders get past him. He’s a top 5 rider, for sure.

7. 87 Travis Roberts KTM: I didn’t expect to see Travis in Sarnia so it was cool that he and Drew showed up to race. He looked pretty solid out there and was in some good battles. He had to spend a lot of his concentration looking over his shoulder for the leaders on this tight, short track.

8. 807 Drew Roberts KTM: Drew showed up on a KTM 125 and looked like he was having a blast out there. He even came close to snagging a holeshot and ran 2nd for a while in his heat. It couldn’t have been easy on that tricky dirt on the tiddler. He said he just enjoys riding the 2-stroke and really looks forward to getting outdoors on it.

9. 415 Dario Zecca HON: Dario really had no expectations or pressure on his shoulders. He was out there to have some fun and mix it up with the top riders with his yellow plates. He was courteous and got out of the way when the leaders came through. Good on him for lining up.

10. 411 Duncan MacLeod KTM: Duncan was back in the pack doing what he could to race hard but give the leaders clear track. I didn’t really see a whole lot of him out there, but it was good to see him get some Arenacross experience against the top guys. Hopefully, he heads to Barrie for another run.

11. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK: Poor Wyatt can’t seem to stay off the ground. I’m sure he’s pretty bummed and doesn’t need me pouring salt in his wounds, but he’s got to get himself figured out so he can be up near the front where his speed says he should be. Slow down to go faster? I’m not even sure what that means but it just may apply here. He spent a lot of time between the jumps of the finish line double and that’s not going to get the job done, after getting out to 2nd place off the start.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in Barrie.