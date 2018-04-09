Brainstorm | Sarnia Arenacross | 450 Class

By Billy Rainford

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM: Like Maffenbeier in the 250 class, Cole is proving he is the one to beat in the Arenacross portion of the Triple Crown. Cole was putting his KTM anywhere he wanted. He would take the inside after the whoops, grab a handful of throttle and easily clear the finish line double, avoiding all the ugly ruts. He did the same in the sweeper into the rhythm section where he made the triple look like child’s play. I realize the rest of the 450 field doesn’t want to read this, but Cole made that look easy in front of the partisan Sarnia crowd.

2. 2 Matt Goerke YAM: Matt is never happy unless he’s on the top step. I think he was expecting more out of himself after having the time to let his wrist heal between Calgary and Sarnia. He was pushing his limits Saturday and jumping things when perhaps he shouldn’t have and attacking every inch of the tacky track. He’s digging himself out of the early hole and will keep moving up as the series heads to Barrie and then to the outdoors. Matt stuffed himself in the first corner in the main and caused a bit of carnage. He was the only one I saw skimming through the whoops from the outside of the entry corner.

3. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW: I think Tyler is pretty frustrated that he hasn’t been able to start up front yet. He said that he needs “to get a start and I think I can win one of these things.” He also admitted he wasn’t comfortable on the track and missed doing the finish line double a couple times as he was chasing Colton Facciotti. 3rd is a solid finish but he knows he’s got a win in him.

4. 9 Cade Clason HON: To be honest, after seeing Cade so far back off the start, I was surprised to see he got 4th. The leaders were into lapped traffic so quickly it was difficult to keep track. He should be happy with that result, especially for the little amount of Arenacross experience he said he has. He’ll be in Barrie this week, so it will be interesting to see how he fairs on different soil. He’s got some of the most indoor racing experience of anyone out there so he should adapt quickly.

5. 72 Kyle Keast HSK: I also didn’t realize Kyle had made his way up to 5th spot. I spoke with him afterwards and we joked about how it was a bit of a rodeo getting over that finish line double. Solid finish for the veteran rider, especially after being near the back of the pack after the first turn incident. Watch for him to be in Barrie with his other 2 team riders.

6. 45 Colton Facciotti HON: Colton got caught when Matt cut into him in the first turn. Colton regrouped and moved forward quickly. He was up and gunning for Goerke in 2nd when #93 Zack Zager got out of shape trying to get out of the way in the rhythm section and totally took Colton out. It took quite a while for Colton to get his bike up and going again. He didn’t panic and managed to salvage a 6th. This could have been much worse.

7. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM: I’m not sure what’s going on with Dillan; he’s definitely not getting the results he’s expecting of himself. He also got caught up in turn 1 and was dead last. He made steady moves forward throughout the main, but this isn’t where he or his team expect him to be racing. Better things to come from Dillan, for sure.

8. 733 Steve Mages KAW: It was cool to see Steve make the trip to Canada to race this one. He’s a guy who can win on any given night, but this night was not given. He was the other rider Matt cut into in turn 1 and then found himself on the ground between the finish line doubles and took some time to get going again. He’s obviously faster than his 8th place shows. He should be back this week in Barrie, so let’s watch for some serious improvement.

9. 20 Davey Fraser HSK: Davey got into turn 1 first but then had to go wide to the berm. He came around on the first lap up in 2nd spot. He got pushed around a little bit by the top guys and I bet he won’t like seeing the replay of getting passed on the outside after the whoops. He was knocked out in Calgary, so it was great just to see him back on the line.

10. 93 Zack Zager YAM: Unfortunately, all I can remember about poor Zack is the incident with Colton. Zack is one of the good guys who just loves racing, so it really sucks that this happened. You know he feels horrible about it, but that’s racing. Let’s hope we see him back in action this week in Barrie. He looked pretty comfortable out there, but had to keep looking over his shoulder as the top riders came through on the short track. Laps were only 20 seconds so things happened pretty fast.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you this weekend for the double-header in Barrie.