Brainstorm | Women’s West MX Nationals | Top 10

By Billy Rainford

The 2018 Women’s West MX Nationals are done and we now move our attention over to the east series. Looking back over the west, there were some great stories and rides put in by the women. From Tara Gieger showing up to race at Round 2 at Popkum to Kennedy Lutz book-ending the Canadian series with a West title to go with her East, it was a great series.

Here’s my look back at the performances of the top 10 in this edition of ‘Brainstorm.’

1. Kennedy Lutz 232 pts: What can we say? Kennedy was a woman among girls in this series. Brittany Gagne will not like to read that, especially after beating her straight up in the first moto at Popkum, but, aside from that little blip on her radar, Kennedy killed this.

She has announced that she’s basically hanging up the leathers, so that was the last time we’ll see her compete at that level. It will be quite some time before we see someone else come along that can handle a bike like Kennedy. I was actually at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC in 2017 when she won an Intermediate race!

Kennedy’s season was 1-1-3-2-1-1-1-1. Congratulations to Kennedy on a pretty impressive racing career.

2. Brittany Gagne 214 pts: You could tell Brittany came into this series looking to run with whoever it was out front. She said she just wanted to podium and have fun, but, when the gate dropped, she gave it 100% every time.

Watching her keep Kennedy behind her in that first moto at Popkum was impressive. She had everyone else covered, easily, and ended up by herself every moto.

She lives in the east, so maybe with this new ruling we’ll see her at Sand Del Lee in a couple weeks.

#3 Danika White 170 pts: Wow, the ladies in 3rd, 4th, and 5th put on some of the best racing of the year, so far. Danika would get out to a good start and then try to keep the others behind her. It made for some very entertaining moto!

She retains the same number for 2019 and should be pretty proud of the way she battled.

#4 Tamala Whiteside 168 pts: I’m giving Tamala the ‘Most Improved Rider’ award for the west. I thought she looked great this season and showed the most potential to keep improving. Her style is good and her aggression makes it look like she can just keep getting better, if she wants.

With some better starts and good luck, she would have been in 3rd place in this series. If she gets the chance to keep racing and trains hard over the winter months, watch for her to be next in line for a title.

#5 Mariah Gautier 166 pts: Mariah normally competes in the east but headed west with her 250 2-stroke to race some new tracks. She made things more difficult on herself than they had to be. She should have started up front each moto on that bike but was forced to chase the others down, seemingly every race.

Like I said, it was fun to watch her battle with the other riders close to her and I hope she looks back on the season in a positive light. She’ll probably be one of the riders who races the east, too, this season.

#6 Dominique Daffé 137 pts: Dominique wasn’t sure if she’d even line up at round 1 after hurting her back the week before the season started. She headed to round 1 in her hometown of Calgary and ended up doing much better than she expected, tying in points for 3rd.

She also had that hard fall at Popkum and that put her way behind where she wanted to be, only scoring 1 point there.

She had everyone behind her covered, but needed a little more to pass Mariah and Danika ahead of her. Actually, they were all so close to each other it could have gone either way.

I’m sure she feels like she’s got something to prove and that should bring her back next season. She’ll probably be traveling with her boyfriend, Jared Petruska, to the east so we may see her sooner than we think.

EDIT: Dominique will be racing the east alongside Eve Brodeur on a Team Brodeur/Leveille KTM.

#7 Kate Lees 134 pts: Kate can barley move her one ankle up and down and it really hinders her on the bike. If you saw her walking around off the bike, you wouldn’t expect that she was racing.

Although she dropped her number a few spots, I’m sure she feels she can be up with those 3 riders just ahead of her.

Hopefully, she regains some more movement in that leg and we see her back for more next summer.

#8 Nicole Gaudern 120 pts: Nicole is the American rider who keeps coming back for more in Canada. She fits in well with our series and retains her #8 for 2019.

She is able to work from wherever she is with her laptop, so you’ll find her all over the map racing. In fact, with the new rule allowing them to race both coasts, don’t be surprised to see her in Ottawa for round 1 of the east.

She doesn’t have the raw speed to catch the girls ahead of her but her battles with the rest of the top 10 were really good throughout the series.

#9 Kassee Morrison 116 pts: Kassee will be able to trade her 328 in for a single-digit 9 next summer. She showed flashes of really good speed but wasn’t able to put it together every time she was on the track. Round 1 really hurt her.

She, too, had the riders behind her covered, but will need to find a bit more if she wants to keep progressing in the class.

#10 Samantha Bartlett 106 pts: Samantha was the 3rd racer in that 8-9-10 battle on most days. Every once in a while her speed would have you watching her, but then she would have some troubles that would keep her from staying with the front-runners.

She was the last of what I’ll call the “faster ladies” out there in the overall points this time. Like I said, she had the rest of the field covered, but will need to do some work if she wants to keep moving up. The skill is there.