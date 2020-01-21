Brock Hoyer in the Williams Lake Tribune
By Billy Rainford
Williams Lake, BC racer Brock Hoyer won the first-ever Snow BikeCross gold medal at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, in 2017. He’s been back twice since then, but has yet to make a repeat appearance on the top step pf the podium.
Fellow Canadian Cody Matechuk heads into this year’s event as the two-time and defending champion.
The Williams Lake Tribune posted a short interview with Brock as he heads back to Buttermilk Mountain at Snowmass this week.
Click the following link:
https://www.wltribune.com/sports/hoyer-hungry-to-reclaim-gold-at-2020-aspen-x-games/?fbclid=IwAR1DPzAoc7lhZnrxL0uM20_g9indlbsgflYNDh8lgjO9JiEPZUditvRuitI