Brock Hoyer in the Williams Lake Tribune

By Billy Rainford

Brock Hoyer and Cody Matechuk on the podium at Winter X Games | Bigwave photo

Williams Lake, BC racer Brock Hoyer won the first-ever Snow BikeCross gold medal at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado, in 2017. He’s been back twice since then, but has yet to make a repeat appearance on the top step pf the podium.

Fellow Canadian Cody Matechuk heads into this year’s event as the two-time and defending champion.

The Williams Lake Tribune posted a short interview with Brock as he heads back to Buttermilk Mountain at Snowmass this week.

