The opening 250 Class moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing rookie Ty Masterpool capture his second MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season ahead of McElrath and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. A quick move by Cianciarulo allowed him to take over second from McElrath, following Masterpool across the line to complete the opening lap. Cianciarulo’s championship rivals, and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing teammates, Justin Cooper and Dylan Ferrandis started the race outside of the top-10 and top-20, respectively.



With Masterool riding well at the front of the field, Cianciarulo applied pressure early until an off track excursion cost him several positions on Lap 2, from which he reentered the race in fifth. McElrath and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos took advantage of Cianciarulo’s mistake to inherit the second and third spots. McElrath began closing in on the race leader and used an aggressive move on Lap 5 to take the lead from Masterpool.



McElrath quickly went to work out front and instantly began to open a gap over his fellow competitors, while Cianciarulo regrouped and started working his way back through the pack of riders ahead of him. Cianciarulo successfully battled back inside the top three on Lap 4, and then forced his way by Masterpool for second on Lap 9. Just moments later, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman also found his way around Masterpool, taking over third.



As McElrath and Cianciarulo remained in control of the top two spots, the battle began to heat up for third as GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire started to bridge the gap on Mosiman. Hampshire, who won the Budds Creek National one year ago, was on a mission and pushed Mosiman out of the way for third on Lap 13.



When the checkered flag waved it was McElrath who put in a dominant performance to take his first moto win of the season by 8.7 seconds over Cianciarulo. Hampshire held on for an impressive third, giving him his third moto podium of 2019. Ferrandis’ hard charge from deep in the field carried him to fourth, narrowly missing out on the podium, while Cooper followed just a couple positions behind in sixth.

