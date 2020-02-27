By the Numbers: Construction of the Ricky Carmichael Signature Design for the 50th Running of the DAYTONA Supercross

By the Numbers: Construction of the Ricky Carmichael Signature Design for the 50th Running of the DAYTONA Supercross

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 27, 2020) – Construction has begun in the tri-oval area between pit road and the start/finish line to create the course for the historic 50th running of the DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 7.

For the 13th straight year, Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael returns as the course designer and Bomber Built, owned by three-time AMA 125cc National Motocross Champion Mark Barnett, is building the course. Carmichael is a five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion who retired from competition in 2007 as the most decorated rider in history with 15 AMA championships and 150 wins.



This year’s Ricky Carmichael Signature Design features a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and includes elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

Daytona International Speedway has been hosting the DAYTONA Supercross since 1971, making it the longest continuous supercross event in America.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers behind the construction of this year’s DAYTONA Supercross course:

400 – Truckloads of dirt

8,600 – Tons of dirt

12 – Trucks used to transport the dirt into the Speedway

2 – Days to bring all of the dirt into the track

40 – Obstacles on the DAYTONA Supercross course

725 – Approximate number of Tuff Blox

3,800 – Length in feet of the Supercross course

900– Man-hours (approximate) to set up the DAYTONA Supercross course

In addition, two crawlers, two front loaders, three bobcats, one roller and one grader are used to move the dirt during construction.

The supercross pits will once again be staged in the blue garages, located adjacent to the UNOH Fanzone through which fans can access the pits from noon to 6 p.m. – admission is included with your race ticket.

Also returning in 2020 will be the 11th annual MX vs ATV All Out Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross At DAYTONA. Scheduled for Sunday, March 8 and Monday, March 9, amateur supercross racers will have an opportunity to test their skills on the same course used in the DAYTONA Supercross. Following the MX vs. ATV Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross will be the Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) and ATV Supercross, both of which will kick off Tuesday, March 10.

Daytona International Speedway will make history the following weekend with a racing doubleheader on Saturday, March 14. Traditionally racing two days apart, the dirt-and-asphalt DAYTONA TT and DAYTONA 200, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association and operated by the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), will now run together on the second Saturday of the historic Bike Week At Daytona International Speedway festivities. Fans will be able to enjoy the 79th DAYTONA 200 during the day and stay into the evening to cheer on the athletes of American Flat Track at their season-opening DAYTONA TT.

Tickets for all Bike Week At DAYTONA events are now on sale at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. General admission tickets for DAYTONA Supercross start at $45 and youth tickets (ages 6-12) are $15; kids five and under are free in general admission frontstretch seating. Back for the second year, fans can upgrade their Supercross experience with The Roost. Starting at $100, The Roost provides some of the closest access on the circuit and includes Trackside Access, which allows fans to also view the event while standing on the frontstretch of the Speedway’s famous tri-oval.

Fans can stay up to speed on the latest news by using #DAYTONASX, #RCSX, #BikeWeek and #DAYTONATT. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.