Cade Clason Joins Jared Petruska at Sky Holeshot Racing for 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sky Holeshot Racing

Abbotsford BC (April 5, 2018)

Sky Holeshot Racing would like to introduce themselves. We are a Privateer Pro Motocross Team that is going to race the 2018 Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown series, focusing on the Outdoor Nationals for our first season. Sky Helicopters is a Helicopter Adventure tour company, based out of Maple Ridge, BC and Holeshot Motorsports is one of the largest Motorcycle dealers in Western Canada. Sky Holeshot Racing is Managed by multi-time National Motocross champion, “Too Trick” Al Dyck, who is hoping to lend his experience in order to give the Sky Holeshot riders their best chance at reaching their goals.

Sky Holeshot Racing is also introducing a totally new look to the race scene with their European Awning. Sky Holeshot Racing believes that it will help change the MX scene allowing the smaller teams to be like the Factory teams without the costs of a truck driver and a big rig.

Now we would like to introduce our riders. Sky Holeshot Racing will be running Hondas and in the 450/MX1 class is 2017 National #9, 23-year-old Cade Clason from Chesterfield, South Carolina. Cade has been racing the Canadian circuit for a few years and in 2016 Cade was National #7. Sky Holeshot racing is very excited to be able to support Cade as he is striving for better results in 2018. Cade has been working with FXR in the USA as a rider rep and will be riding with FXR gear.

In the 250/MX2 class we have 2017 National #43 Jared Petruska from Calgary, Alberta. Jared has been racing for 10 years and in 2017 he was in the top 20 in the MX2 class after only racing the first 4 Nationals, and in most of Jared’s motos he was in the top 10. Be sure to see Jared in the top 10 in 2018.

Sky Holeshot Racing will be fully equipped with all the suspension equipment, this will allow the Sky Holeshot race team to be one of the only teams that will be able to change suspension settings while on the road and at the track. SSS/Too Trick Racing is the suspension supplier and is the winningest suspension in Canadian MX history with well over 30 Pro MX titles. If anyone is thinking of getting their suspension done or needing support at the Nationals, SSS/Too Trick Racing is the company to be with as we will be able to help you before or after each National.

The Sky Holeshot Race Team is proud to have the best sponsors:

Sky Helicopters, Holeshot Motorsports, FXR, SSS / Too Trick Racing, Yoshimura, Matrix Canada, Tag Metals, Rekluse Canada, Fusion Graphics, Dunlop, Vinyl Labs, Agency Media.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram @skyracing17

See you all at the races in 2018.