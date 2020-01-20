Cade Clason Update

Cade Clason Update

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Scott Sports Canada

#280 Cade Clason | Bigwave photo

#280 Cade Clason rides for the Canadian Team PRMX Just 1 Wossner Pelletier Kawasaki team in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series 450 class.

Cade is a regular up here in Canada and is back to racing the American Supercross series after sitting out a couple seasons.

Last Saturday night at A2, Cade was putting in his final lap of practice at Angel’s Stadium when he said he “barely fell over” to his left side, damaging the tip of his right thumb.

Cade’s broken right thumb

Cade is understandably bummed about this injury. He added that his elbow was also quite swollen and sore.

He managed to get his gear on and complete a lap in his heat race (to get paid) before heading back to the pits.

At this point, the plan is to get a follow-up x-ray on Tuesday and then rest his digit and elbow until Press Day at his home race in Arizona this week.

Assuming he can take the discomfort and ride safely, the plan is for him to be back on the line for Round 4.

Good luck, Cade.