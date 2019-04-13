Calgary Arenacross | Qualifying Photos
By Billy Rainford
Photos by John Meaney
Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series is in Calgary, Alberta, this weekend. The Nutreim Agrium is where you want to be to catch all the action.
Here are a few photos from Qualifying today.
250 Class
#46 Marco Cannella.
#19 Dylan Wright.
#296 Ryder Floyd from Texas.
#50 Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda.
250 Group A heading out for qualifying.
Marco Cannella.
The MX101 pits with Marco, #94 Luke Renzland, and Cale Foster on the left. Luke was fastest in 250 qualifying.
#5 Tyler Medaglia.
450 Class
#476 Collin Jurin from Washington State.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier.
#54 Phil Nicoletti with Risi George.
Ryder Floyd running both classes again this week.
#1 Cole Thompson.
#2 Matt Goerke from Panama City, Florida, was fastest in 450 qualifying.