Calgary Arenacross | Qualifying Photos

By Billy Rainford

Photos by John Meaney

Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series is in Calgary, Alberta, this weekend. The Nutreim Agrium is where you want to be to catch all the action.

Here are a few photos from Qualifying today.

250 Class

#46 Marco Cannella.

#19 Dylan Wright.

#296 Ryder Floyd from Texas.

#50 Jyire Mitchell from Bermuda.

250 Group A heading out for qualifying.

Marco Cannella.

The MX101 pits with Marco, #94 Luke Renzland, and Cale Foster on the left. Luke was fastest in 250 qualifying. 

#5 Tyler Medaglia.

450 Class

#476 Collin Jurin from Washington State.

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier.

#54 Phil Nicoletti with Risi George.

Ryder Floyd running both classes again this week.

#1 Cole Thompson.

#2 Matt Goerke from Panama City, Florida, was fastest in 450 qualifying.