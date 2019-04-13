Calgary Arenacross Results and Point Standings (Unofficial)

PRO ROUND 2 CALGARY – April 13, 2019
NUTREIN EVENT CENTER
250 PRO   View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #19 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st 30
 2nd  #46 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 2nd 27
 3rd  #52 Husqvarna  BRAD NAUDITT
  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd 25
 4th  #50 KTM  JYIRE MITCHEL
  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 4th 23
 5th  #94 Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND
  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 5th 21
 6th  #11 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
LANGLEY, 		  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 6th 19
 7th  #146 Kawasaki  TYLER GIBBS
DEROCHE, 		  5th
Heat 1		  2nd
Semi 1		 6th 7th 18
 8th  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
MARYHILL, 		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 8th 17
 9th  #202 Husqvarna  BLAKE OSATCHUK
  5th
Heat 2		  1st
Semi 1		 5th 9th 16
 10th  #328 Husqvarna  TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR, 		  6th
Heat 1		  3rd
Semi 1		 7th 10th 15
 DNF  #296 Yamaha  RYDER FLOYD
  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th DNF 0
250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – , 		 4th 2nd 50
2nd – DYLAN WRIGHT
#19 – , 		 7th 1st 48 (-2)
3rd – LUKE RENZLAND
#94 – , 		 3rd 5th 46 (-4)
4th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 8th 44 (-6)
4th – JYIRE MITCHEL
#50 – , 		 5th 4th 44 (-6)
6th – DAVEY FRASER
#11 – LANGLEY, 		 9th 6th 35 (-15)
7th – TYLER GIBBS
#146 – DEROCHE, 		 12th 7th 31 (-19)
8th – RYDER FLOYD
#296 – , 		 1st 30 (-20)
8th – BLAKE OSATCHUK
#202 – , 		 11th 9th 30 (-20)
10th – BRAD NAUDITT
#52 – , 		 3rd 25 (-25)
450 PRO   View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #54 Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI
  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 1st 30
 2nd  #1 KTM  COLE THOMPSON
BRIGDEN, 		  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 2nd 27
 3rd  #2 Kawasaki  MATT GOERKE
MARYHILL, 		  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 3rd 25
 4th  #3 Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th 23
 5th  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 5th 21
 6th  #12 Husqvarna  CADE CLASON
  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 6th 19
 7th  #114 Honda  NICK SCHMIDT
  4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 7th 18
 8th  #202 Husqvarna  BLAKE OSATCHUK
  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 8th 17
 DNF  #770 KTM  DALLAS TAYLOR
PEACE RIVER, 		  5th
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		 5th DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 4/6/2019
Finish		 4/7/2019
Finish		 Total Points
1st – COLE THOMPSON
#1 – BRIGDEN, 		 1st 2nd 57
2nd – PHIL NICOLETTI
#54 – , 		 4th 1st 53 (-4)
3rd – MATT GOERKE
#2 – MARYHILL, 		 2nd 3rd 52 (-5)
4th – COLLIN JURIN
#476 – , 		 3rd 5th 46 (-11)
5th – CADE CLASON
#12 – , 		 5th 6th 40 (-17)
6th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 9th 4th 39 (-18)
7th – NICK SCHMIDT
#114 – , 		 7th 7th 36 (-21)
8th – BLAKE OSATCHUK
#202 – , 		 10th 8th 32 (-25)
9th – RYDER FLOYD
#296 – , 		 6th 19 (-38)
10th – BROCK LEITNER
#197 – SUMMERLAND, 		 8th 17 (-40)
11th – ETHAN OUELLETTE
#192 – CAMPBELL RIVER, 		 11th 14 (-43)
12th – DYLAN DELAPLACE
#291 – LANGLEY, 		 12th 13 (-44)

Next Round: April 27th – Sarnia, Ontario

 

 

 