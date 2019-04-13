Calgary Arenacross Results and Point Standings (Unofficial)

|
|
| 1st
| #19
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
,
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|1st
|30
| 2nd
| #46
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
,
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|2nd
|27
| 3rd
| #52
|
| BRAD NAUDITT
,
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|3rd
|25
| 4th
| #50
|
| JYIRE MITCHEL
,
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|4th
|23
| 5th
| #94
|
| LUKE RENZLAND
,
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|5th
|21
| 6th
| #11
|
| DAVEY FRASER
LANGLEY,
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|6th
|19
| 7th
| #146
|
| TYLER GIBBS
DEROCHE,
| 5th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|6th
|7th
|18
| 8th
| #5
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
MARYHILL,
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|8th
|17
| 9th
| #202
|
| BLAKE OSATCHUK
,
| 5th
Heat 2
| 1st
Semi 1
|5th
|9th
|16
| 10th
| #328
|
| TALAN HANSEN
TREVOR,
| 6th
Heat 1
| 3rd
Semi 1
|7th
|10th
|15
| DNF
| #296
|
| RYDER FLOYD
,
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|DNF
|0