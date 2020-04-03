Calgary Cancels All City-Organized Events until June 30th

Calgary Cancels All City-Organized Events until June 30th

The Calgary Herald is reporting that the City of Calgary has cancelled all city-organized events until June 30th.

This ban includes all parks in the city which would include Wild Rose MX Park, host track of Round 1 of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals.

After speaking with Jetwerx CEO Justin Thompson on Friday, he outlined 3 proposed plans in case just this sort of thing happened.

Plan A was to run the series as originally scheduled.

Plan B involved moving the Arenacross series from the spring to the fall.

Plan C would see us altering the Motocross portion of the series and will likely see Gopher Dunes as the first round of the MX Nationals. (Decisions on the other 3 western rounds would still be left to be decided)

Here’s the most recent post by Wild Rose MX on Instagram:

At this point, it looks as if Plan C will need to be implemented.

Calgary Herald article HERE.

All city-organized public events in Calgary cancelled up to June 30

Mayor Naheed Nenshi gives updates at the Emergency Operations Centre in Calgary on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Darren Makowichuk/Postmedia

COVID Update 97 new cases, new rules in place for care workers

Festivals, public gatherings and events in Calgary up until June 30 are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Friday.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the move is “tough” for the community, as well as for him personally.

“I know that no matter how we probably knew it was coming, it was very hard for us to prepare ourselves mentally, emotionally, for that. But I also know it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

The mayor also warned that more summer events could be cancelled as the city watches the impact of the novel coronavirus in Calgary.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson said at least 79 events across the city won’t happen as the city withdraws permits for any events in public spaces, including parks, for the next three months. Everything from charity walks to outdoor festivals through June 30 will now be called off.

“This is about stopping the spread of COVID-19, so we need your help and we need your understanding,” Sampson said.

We’ll continue to stay on top of this story and updates as they become available.