Calgary MX National Review | “By the Book”

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a summary of the 4 Pro motos at Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals from Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, Alberta.

This is an easy way to summarize what happened at the races before the series gets the chance to edit a nice highlight video and before the Two Wheels TV app gets the full archive up on their platform

I scribble notes all day long in my little note pad, so why not go over the things I wrote to give you an idea of what happened on race day.

Here’s our first race summary “By the Book.”