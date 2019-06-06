Calgary MX National ‘Whip Contest’

By Billy Rainford

It’s time for our annual, unofficial ‘Whip Contest‘ from the International Jump at the Wild Rose MX Park track in Calgary, Alberta.

We all look forward to snapping these shots with the Calgary skyline as a backdrop, and we do these unofficial contests every year.

If you thought you did a sweet whip over it during qualifying but you don’t see your photo in here, I either missed it or perhaps you weren’t as ‘laid out’ as you thought you were…

Either way, here’s the 2019 version of the DMX Calgary MX National Whip Contest for you to judge.

Please comment on out Facebook page the rider you think did the best and we’ll announce the winner on our ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ Friday night.