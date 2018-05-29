Calgary Whip Contest

By Billy Rainford

With the Wild Rose track situated in the heart of Calgary, AB, each year we hold our unofficial ‘Whip Contest‘ over the International Jump. This is the one time we get to showcase the riders as they soar through the air with the skyline of a major city as the backdrop – it’s pretty unique.

The jump makes it easier to whip the bike to the left, which isn’t the best for the shot quality, but the city in the background is what makes these shots special, so that’s why I kept standing on the same side.

It also makes identifying the rider tricky at times, so if you pick your favouite and can name who it is, that would help.

So, here are a whole bunch of ‘Whip Pics’ from round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour from last weekend in Calgary. Also, I usually just take the photos from here during practice, so, if you know someone who did a massive whip during a race, that’s great, but it’s not here…

Who you got?