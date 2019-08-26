CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
2020/2021 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ALL POSTS ARE OPEN
ZONE 1 – BRITISH COLUMBIA
ZONE 2 – ALBERTA
ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA
ZONE 4 – ONTARIO
ZONE 5 – QUEBEC
ZONE 6 – ATLANTIC
Candidates can only be nominated by CMA members residing in the same Zone of the candidate.
Candidates must meet the terms of Section A of the Selection Criteria for the Nomination of Directors to be Elected.
Selection Criteria is attached together with the Nomination Form and Candidate Information Form.
DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS IS SEPTEMBER 24, 2019
AND MUST BE SENT VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:
- Fax: (905) 522-5716
- Email: results.cma@bellnet.ca
- Mail: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9
NOMINATIONS POUR CONSEIL DES DIRECTEURS CMA 2020/ 2021
TOUS LES POSTES SONT OUVERTS
ZONE 1 – COLUMBIE BRITANNIQUE
ZONE 2 – ALBERTA
ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA
ZONE 4 – ONTARIO
ZONE 5 – QUEBEC
ZONE 6 – ATLANTIQUE
Les candidats ne peuvent être nommés que par les membres de la CMA demeurant dans la même zone que le candidat.
Les candidats doivent se conformer aux termes de la Section A de la critère de sélection pour nomination des directeurs pour être élus.
La critère de sélection est jointe à la formule de nomination ainsi que la formule d’information du candidat.
LA DATE LIMITE POUR RECEPTION DES NOMINATIONS EST LE 24 SEPTEMBRE, 2019
ET DOIVENT ETRE PARVENUES VIA LES METHODES SUIVANTES:
- Fax: (905) 522-5716
- Courriel: results.cma@bellnet.ca
- Poste: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9
Section A of Selection Criteria:2020-CMA-Board-Nomination-Forms-and-Selection-Criteria