CALL FOR NOMINATIONS 2020/2021 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

2020/2021 CMA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ALL POSTS ARE OPEN

ZONE 1 – BRITISH COLUMBIA

ZONE 2 – ALBERTA

ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA

ZONE 4 – ONTARIO

ZONE 5 – QUEBEC

ZONE 6 – ATLANTIC

Candidates can only be nominated by CMA members residing in the same Zone of the candidate.

Candidates must meet the terms of Section A of the Selection Criteria for the Nomination of Directors to be Elected.

Selection Criteria is attached together with the Nomination Form and Candidate Information Form.

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF NOMINATIONS IS SEPTEMBER 24, 2019

AND MUST BE SENT VIA ONE OF THE FOLLOWING:

Fax: (905) 522-5716

Email: results.cma@bellnet.ca

Mail: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9

NOMINATIONS POUR CONSEIL DES DIRECTEURS CMA 2020/ 2021

TOUS LES POSTES SONT OUVERTS

ZONE 1 – COLUMBIE BRITANNIQUE

ZONE 2 – ALBERTA

ZONE 3 – SASKATCHEWAN / MANITOBA

ZONE 4 – ONTARIO

ZONE 5 – QUEBEC

ZONE 6 – ATLANTIQUE

Les candidats ne peuvent être nommés que par les membres de la CMA demeurant dans la même zone que le candidat.

Les candidats doivent se conformer aux termes de la Section A de la critère de sélection pour nomination des directeurs pour être élus.

La critère de sélection est jointe à la formule de nomination ainsi que la formule d’information du candidat.

LA DATE LIMITE POUR RECEPTION DES NOMINATIONS EST LE 24 SEPTEMBRE, 2019

ET DOIVENT ETRE PARVENUES VIA LES METHODES SUIVANTES:

Fax: (905) 522-5716

Courriel: results.cma@bellnet.ca

Poste: CMA, 605 James Street North, 4th Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8L 1J9

Section A of Selection Criteria: