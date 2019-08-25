Can-Con Results from Ironman MX
By Billy Rainford
A few Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour regulars took the opportunity on Saturday to head to Indiana for the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, ID.
Here’s how they did.
250 Class:
#539 Dylan Wright HON
Qualifying: 13th
Moto 1: Got out to a 10th place start but fell a couple times. The last fall was the biggest and launched him into the air without his bike. He was forced to pull off on lap 10.
Moto 2: Matt Bannon sent Dylan over to see Doc Bodner and the Alpinestars Medical Crew to check for any concussion symptoms. Unfortunately, Dylan did not pass the assessment and was forced to miss moto 2.
Overall: 41st
450 Class:
#403 Keylan Meston YAM
Qualifying: 36th
Moto 1: 26th
Moto 2: 23rd
Overall: 24th
#285 Marshal Weltin KTM
Qualifying: 16th
Moto 1: 20th
Moto 2: 11th
Overall: 15th
#70 Josh Osby YAM
Qualifying: 17th
Moto 1: 15th
Moto 2: 20th
Overall: 20th
#280 Cade Clason HSK
Qualifying: 20th
Moto 1: 24th
Moto 2: 25th
Overall: 25th