Can-Con Results from Ironman MX

By Billy Rainford

A few Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour regulars took the opportunity on Saturday to head to Indiana for the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, ID.

Here’s how they did.

250 Class:

#539 Dylan Wright HON

#539 Dylan Wright.

Qualifying: 13th

Moto 1: Got out to a 10th place start but fell a couple times. The last fall was the biggest and launched him into the air without his bike. He was forced to pull off on lap 10.

Moto 2: Matt Bannon sent Dylan over to see Doc Bodner and the Alpinestars Medical Crew to check for any concussion symptoms. Unfortunately, Dylan did not pass the assessment and was forced to miss moto 2.

Overall: 41st

450 Class:

#403 Keylan Meston YAM

#403 Keylan Meston.

Qualifying: 36th

Moto 1: 26th

Moto 2: 23rd

Overall: 24th

#285 Marshal Weltin KTM

#285 Marshal Weltin.

Qualifying: 16th

Moto 1: 20th

Moto 2: 11th

Overall: 15th

#70 Josh Osby YAM

#70 Josh Osby.

Qualifying: 17th

Moto 1: 15th

Moto 2: 20th

Overall: 20th

#280 Cade Clason HSK

#280 Cade Clason.

Qualifying: 20th

Moto 1: 24th

Moto 2: 25th

Overall: 25th