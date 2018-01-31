GREENSBORO, N.C., (January 28, 2018) – A packed coliseum hosted Round 4 in Greensboro, North Carolina where fans saw two different Main Event winners in the 250AX Class. The overall win went to Team Babbitt’s Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Gavin Faith after his win in the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Head 2 Head Challenge broke the tie between Faith and teammate Jacob Hayes. The challenge is a special one-on-one elimination bracket competition in which competitors face off against one another in a two-lap sprint race with the winning rider receiving a championship bonus point counted toward the event total for that evening.

The first 250AX Main Event saw Greensboro native Jacob Hayes lead the majority of the race with Faith and TiLube Rockford Fosgate Honda’s Chris Blose close behind. Toward the end of the race, on lap 10, the leaders started getting into lapped traffic, forcing Hayes not to jump the catapult. Faith was able to complete the jump, took over the lead and grabbed the first Main Event win ahead of Blose who finished third.

The second 250AX Main Event saw Hayes take the holeshot and lead all 15 laps to take the second Main Event win. Faith finished close behind in second with Blose finishing third. The overall finish determined based on Faith’s victory over Blose in the Head 2 Head Challenge.