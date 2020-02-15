Canadian Content at Tampa SX | Extra Things to Look For

By Billy Rainford

As we head into the eastern swing of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend in Tampa, Florida, there is no shortage of Canadian Content to keep an eye on. I thought it might be fun to look at the entry lists and dig for as much connection to Canada as I could.

I’m sure I missed some, no doubt, but here’s a quick look:

250 East

Canadian #551 Guillaume St Cyr from Quebec will be lining up on his Motosport 100 Limites Strikt Kawasaki

is no stranger to racing in Canada #711 Tristan Lane came up and raced in Canada last season

450 Class

#11 Kyle Chisholm has raced a lot in Canada and has Josh Cox helping him out

is the #675 who races our SX series and has you looking for your program #722 Adam Enticknap is no stranger to the FWM series out west

Not that we need any added reasons to pay close attention to the racing today, but there are a few extra things to keep an eye on.

If you can think of some more, feel free to add them to the comment section on our Facebook page.