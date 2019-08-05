Canadian Results at Loretta Lynn’s

By Billy Rainford

We had a few Canadians who qualified and raced at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, last week.

We got a moto win with Wyatt Kerr! Here’s a look at how everyone did.

#34 Jack Gabor

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C #34 YAM 34th 32nd 23rd 31st 250 C Limited #34 YAM 39th 30th 18th 30th

#41 Justin Barnhart

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C Limited #41 KTM 17th 19th 31st 23rd 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited #41 KTM 24th 33rd 29th 29th

#64 Wyatt Kerr

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited #64 YAM 3rd 8th 1st 2nd 125 C #64 YAM 9th 23rd 10th 14th

#28 Joshua Lemire

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited #28 YAM 33rd 30th 33rd 34th

#12 Matthew Cemovic

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 125 C #12 YAM 10th 18th 5th 10th

#47 Garrett Horsman

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National – 7/28/2019 – Hurricane Mills, TN Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 125 C #47 KTM 30th 37th 27th 33rd

#25 Riley Clapp

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 65cc (10-11) #25 HQV 37th 37th DNF 39th

#12 Graeme Laybourn

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 65cc (10-11) #12 KTM 30th 33rd 28th 32nd

#94 Preston Masciangelo

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 85cc (10-12) Limited #94 SUZ 13th 16th 13th 11th Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #94 SUZ 15th 23rd 18th 15th

#16 Thomas Munro

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 85cc (10-12) Limited #16 KTM 36th 37th DNS 41st

#64 Ryder McNabb

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #64 KTM DNF 40th 6th 32nd Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #64 KTM DNF 5th 7th 16th

#46 Tanner Scott

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #46 HQV 21st 25th 31st 26th Supermini 1 (12-15) #46 HQV 22nd 29th 35th 30th

#43 Noah Viney

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #43 KTM 17th 15th 15th 11th Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #43 KTM 17th 12th 13th 12th

#81 Jake Piccolo

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 125cc (12-17) B/C #81 KTM 17th DNF DNS 36th Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C #81 KTM DNF DNF DNS DNF

#16 Bailey Orbanski

Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish Girls (11-16) #16 KTM 31st 38th 26th 31st

Full results here: https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/class.asp

Congratulations to everyone for going through the process and making it to the biggest motocross week in the world!

If we missed anyone, we apologize.