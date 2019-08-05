Canadian Results at Loretta Lynn’s

By Billy Rainford

We had a few Canadians who qualified and raced at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, last week.

We got a moto win with Wyatt Kerr! Here’s a look at how everyone did.

#34 Jack Gabor

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C   #34  YAM   34th   32nd   23rd   31st     
 250 C Limited   #34  YAM   39th   30th   18th   30th 

#41 Justin Barnhart

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C Limited   #41  KTM   17th   19th   31st   23rd     
 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited   #41  KTM   24th   33rd   29th   29th 

#64 Wyatt Kerr

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited   #64  YAM   3rd   8th   1st   2nd     
 125 C   #64  YAM   9th   23rd   10th   14th 

#28 Joshua Lemire

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited   #28  YAM   33rd   30th   33rd   34th 

#12 Matthew Cemovic

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 125 C   #12  YAM   10th   18th   5th   10th

#47 Garrett Horsman

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National – 7/28/2019 – Hurricane Mills, TN
 Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 125 C   #47  KTM   30th   37th   27th   33rd 

#25 Riley Clapp

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 65cc (10-11)   #25  HQV   37th   37th   DNF   39th 

#12 Graeme Laybourn

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 65cc (10-11)   #12  KTM   30th   33rd   28th   32nd 

#94 Preston Masciangelo

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 85cc (10-12) Limited   #94  SUZ   13th   16th   13th   11th     
 Mini Sr 1 (12-14)   #94  SUZ   15th   23rd   18th   15th

#16 Thomas Munro

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 85cc (10-12) Limited   #16  KTM   36th   37th   DNS   41st 

#64 Ryder McNabb

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Mini Sr 1 (12-14)   #64  KTM   DNF   40th   6th   32nd     
 Mini Sr 2 (13-15)   #64  KTM   DNF   5th   7th   16th 

#46 Tanner Scott

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Mini Sr 1 (12-14)   #46  HQV   21st   25th   31st   26th     
 Supermini 1 (12-15)   #46  HQV   22nd   29th   35th   30th 

#43 Noah Viney

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Mini Sr 1 (12-14)   #43  KTM   17th   15th   15th   11th     
 Mini Sr 2 (13-15)   #43  KTM   17th   12th   13th   12th 

#81 Jake Piccolo

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 125cc (12-17) B/C   #81  KTM   17th   DNF   DNS   36th     
 Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C   #81  KTM   DNF   DNF   DNS   DNF

#16 Bailey Orbanski

Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 Girls (11-16)   #16  KTM   31st   38th   26th   31st 

Full results here: https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/class.asp

Congratulations to everyone for going through the process and making it to the biggest motocross week in the world!

If we missed anyone, we apologize.