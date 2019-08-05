Canadian Results at Loretta Lynn’s
By Billy Rainford
We had a few Canadians who qualified and raced at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, last week.
We got a moto win with Wyatt Kerr! Here’s a look at how everyone did.
#34 Jack Gabor
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#34
|YAM
|34th
|32nd
|23rd
|31st
|250 C Limited
|#34
|YAM
|39th
|30th
|18th
|30th
#41 Justin Barnhart
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C Limited
|#41
|KTM
|17th
|19th
|31st
|23rd
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|#41
|KTM
|24th
|33rd
|29th
|29th
#64 Wyatt Kerr
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|#64
|YAM
|3rd
|8th
|1st
|2nd
|125 C
|#64
|YAM
|9th
|23rd
|10th
|14th
#28 Joshua Lemire
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited
|#28
|YAM
|33rd
|30th
|33rd
|34th
#12 Matthew Cemovic
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|125 C
|#12
|YAM
|10th
|18th
|5th
|10th
#47 Garrett Horsman
|Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National – 7/28/2019 – Hurricane Mills, TN
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|125 C
|#47
|KTM
|30th
|37th
|27th
|33rd
#25 Riley Clapp
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|65cc (10-11)
|#25
|HQV
|37th
|37th
|DNF
|39th
#12 Graeme Laybourn
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|65cc (10-11)
|#12
|KTM
|30th
|33rd
|28th
|32nd
#94 Preston Masciangelo
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|#94
|SUZ
|13th
|16th
|13th
|11th
|Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|#94
|SUZ
|15th
|23rd
|18th
|15th
#16 Thomas Munro
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|85cc (10-12) Limited
|#16
|KTM
|36th
|37th
|DNS
|41st
#64 Ryder McNabb
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|#64
|KTM
|DNF
|40th
|6th
|32nd
|Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|#64
|KTM
|DNF
|5th
|7th
|16th
#46 Tanner Scott
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|#46
|HQV
|21st
|25th
|31st
|26th
|Supermini 1 (12-15)
|#46
|HQV
|22nd
|29th
|35th
|30th
#43 Noah Viney
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|#43
|KTM
|17th
|15th
|15th
|11th
|Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|#43
|KTM
|17th
|12th
|13th
|12th
#81 Jake Piccolo
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|125cc (12-17) B/C
|#81
|KTM
|17th
|DNF
|DNS
|36th
|Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C
|#81
|KTM
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNF
#16 Bailey Orbanski
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|Girls (11-16)
|#16
|KTM
|31st
|38th
|26th
|31st
Full results here: https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/class.asp
Congratulations to everyone for going through the process and making it to the biggest motocross week in the world!
If we missed anyone, we apologize.