Canadian Results at SX Futures Round 1 – Glendale

Canada had 3 riders racing at round 1 of the Supercross Futures event in Glendale, AZ Sunday. Here’s how they finished.

#43 Noah Viney

Supermini 2 (13-16) – 7th

85 (9-15) – 4th

Mini Sr. (12-15) – 7th

#146 Tyler Gibbs

250 B – 18th

#551 Mitchell Bradbury

250 B – 13th

Open B – 8th

Full results found HERE.

Round 2 is this Sunday in Anaheim, CA.