For Immediate Release – May 30, 2018 Round #2 Saturday June 2, 2018 Panorama BC This Saturday, Round #2 of the Royal Distributing Canadian Cross Country Championship West Presented by Yamaha & Honda takes place in beautiful Panorama, BC at the Panorama Ski Resort. The Resort will open its doors to off road racers, their families and fans providing hotels, restaurants and lots of great spectating areas. This will be an epic event you won’t want to miss.



