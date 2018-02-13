Canadians at Milestone

By Billy Rainford

I finally caught up with these Canadians at Milestone MX today. Defending MX2 Champion, Shawn Maffenbeier, MX1 #10 Keylan Meston, #20 Davey Fraser, Jess Pettis‘ mechanic Andreas Konrad, and Donk were all on the track on this rather cold California day.

Here are just a few photos of the guys on and off the track.