Canadians at the Mini O’s | Results

Can you believe the 49th Annual Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit had record number of riders and entries this year? I guess it makes sense. There were around 5300 entries at Gatorback for this year’s event. Wow. Here’s a look at how the Canadians who made the trip fared.

#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario:

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 250 C #25 KTM DNS 250 C LIMITED #25 KTM 5th DNS 40th 2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C #25 KTM 8th 10th 10th 250 C LIMITED #25 KTM 8th 11th 11th

#43(3) Noah Viney – Murrieta, California

#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED #117 YAM 9th 9th 13th 250 C LIMITED #117 YAM 7th 17th 16th 2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED #117 YAM 20th 27th 27th 250 C LIMITED #117 YAM 16th 32nd 32nd

157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 51CC (4-8) LIMITED #157 COB 19th 51CC (7-8) LIMITED #157 COB 18th 33rd 38th 2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 51CC (4-8) LIMITED #157 COB 19th 51CC (7-8) LIMITED #157 COB 18th 38th 38th

#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65 (7-11) #158 HSK 8th 24th 21st 65CC (10-11) #158 HSK 13th 11th 11th 65CC (10-11) LIMITED #158 HSK 13th DNF 22nd 2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 65 (7-11) #158 HSK 8th 14th 14th 65CC (10-11) #158 HSK 15th 22nd 22nd 65CC (10-11) LIMITED #158 HSK 12th 20th 20th

#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #164 HON 5th 13th 12th 250 PRO SPORT #164 HON 6th 21st 18th 2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #164 HON 13th 21st 21st 250 PRO SPORT #164 HON 17th 27th 27th

#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 51CC (4-6) SHAFT DR LIMITED #300 YAM 23rd

Full results HERE.