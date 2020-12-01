Canadians at the Mini O’s | Results

Can you believe the 49th Annual Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit had record number of riders and entries this year? I guess it makes sense. There were around 5300 entries at Gatorback for this year’s event. Wow. Here’s a look at how the Canadians who made the trip fared.

#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario:

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 250 C  #25 KTM    DNS      
 250 C LIMITED  #25 KTM   5th  DNS  40th   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C  #25 KTM   8th  10th  10th   
 250 C LIMITED  #25 KTM   8th  11th  11th 

#43(3) Noah Viney – Murrieta, California

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)  #433 KTM   1st  7th  5th   
 MINI SR 2 (13-15)  #433 KTM   6th  5th  5th   
 SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)  #43 KTM   5th  7th  7th   
 SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)  #43 KTM   9th  6th  9th   
       

#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED  #117 YAM   9th  9th  13th   
 250 C LIMITED  #117 YAM   7th  17th  16th   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED  #117 YAM   20th  27th  27th   
 250 C LIMITED  #117 YAM   16th  32nd  32nd 

157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 51CC (4-8) LIMITED  #157 COB    19th      
 51CC (7-8) LIMITED  #157 COB   18th  33rd  38th   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 51CC (4-8) LIMITED  #157 COB    19th      
 51CC (7-8) LIMITED  #157 COB   18th  38th  38th 

#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65 (7-11)  #158 HSK   8th  24th  21st   
 65CC (10-11)  #158 HSK   13th  11th  11th   
 65CC (10-11) LIMITED  #158 HSK   13th  DNF  22nd   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 65 (7-11)  #158 HSK   8th  14th  14th   
 65CC (10-11)  #158 HSK   15th  22nd  22nd   
 65CC (10-11) LIMITED  #158 HSK   12th  20th  20th 

#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 A  #164 HON   5th  13th  12th   
 250 PRO SPORT  #164 HON   6th  21st  18th   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 A  #164 HON   13th  21st  21st   
 250 PRO SPORT  #164 HON   17th  27th  27th 

#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 51CC (4-6) SHAFT DR LIMITED  #300 YAM    23rd 

#409 Brennan Schofield – Falmouth, Nova Scotia

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 125 (12-17) B/C  #409 YAM    17th      
 250 C  #409 YAM    DNF      
 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED  #409 YAM   8th  13th  15th   
 250 C LIMITED  #409 YAM   9th  12th  12th   
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand   Moto 1  Moto 2  Class Finish   
 250 C  #409 YAM   8th  15th  15th   
 250 C LIMITED  #409 YAM   8th  12th  12th

#626 Ethan Darrach – Moncton, New Brunswick

2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 85CC (12-13)  #626 YAM    22nd      
 85CC (12-13) LIMITED  #626 YAM   20th  35th  36th   
 85CC (9-13)  #626 YAM    20th      
 MINI SR 1 (12-14)  #626 YAM    DNS      
         
 
2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class  Number  Brand    Moto 1  Class Finish   
 85CC (12-13)  #626 YAM    27th      
 85CC (12-13) LIMITED  #626 YAM   17th  35th  35th   
 85CC (9-13)  #626 YAM    21st 

Full results HERE.