Canadians at the Mini O’s | Results
Can you believe the 49th Annual Thor Mini O’s Presented by Pro Circuit had record number of riders and entries this year? I guess it makes sense. There were around 5300 entries at Gatorback for this year’s event. Wow. Here’s a look at how the Canadians who made the trip fared.
#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario:
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#25
|KTM
|DNS
|250 C LIMITED
|#25
|KTM
|5th
|DNS
|40th
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#25
|KTM
|8th
|10th
|10th
|250 C LIMITED
|#25
|KTM
|8th
|11th
|11th
#43(3) Noah Viney – Murrieta, California
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#433
|KTM
|1st
|7th
|5th
|MINI SR 2 (13-15)
|#433
|KTM
|6th
|5th
|5th
|SUPERMINI 1 (12-15)
|#43
|KTM
|5th
|7th
|7th
|SUPERMINI 2 (13-16)
|#43
|KTM
|9th
|6th
|9th
#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|9th
|9th
|13th
|250 C LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|7th
|17th
|16th
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|20th
|27th
|27th
|250 C LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|16th
|32nd
|32nd
157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|51CC (4-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|19th
|51CC (7-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|18th
|33rd
|38th
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|51CC (4-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|19th
|51CC (7-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|18th
|38th
|38th
#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|65 (7-11)
|#158
|HSK
|8th
|24th
|21st
|65CC (10-11)
|#158
|HSK
|13th
|11th
|11th
|65CC (10-11) LIMITED
|#158
|HSK
|13th
|DNF
|22nd
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|65 (7-11)
|#158
|HSK
|8th
|14th
|14th
|65CC (10-11)
|#158
|HSK
|15th
|22nd
|22nd
|65CC (10-11) LIMITED
|#158
|HSK
|12th
|20th
|20th
#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#164
|HON
|5th
|13th
|12th
|250 PRO SPORT
|#164
|HON
|6th
|21st
|18th
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#164
|HON
|13th
|21st
|21st
|250 PRO SPORT
|#164
|HON
|17th
|27th
|27th
#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|51CC (4-6) SHAFT DR LIMITED
|#300
|YAM
|23rd
#409 Brennan Schofield – Falmouth, Nova Scotia
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|125 (12-17) B/C
|#409
|YAM
|17th
|250 C
|#409
|YAM
|DNF
|250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|8th
|13th
|15th
|250 C LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|9th
|12th
|12th
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#409
|YAM
|8th
|15th
|15th
|250 C LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|8th
|12th
|12th
#626 Ethan Darrach – Moncton, New Brunswick
|2020 – MX MINI O’S – 11/25/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85CC (12-13)
|#626
|YAM
|22nd
|85CC (12-13) LIMITED
|#626
|YAM
|20th
|35th
|36th
|85CC (9-13)
|#626
|YAM
|20th
|MINI SR 1 (12-14)
|#626
|YAM
|DNS
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85CC (12-13)
|#626
|YAM
|27th
|85CC (12-13) LIMITED
|#626
|YAM
|17th
|35th
|35th
|85CC (9-13)
|#626
|YAM
|21st
