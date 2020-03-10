Canadians at the RCSX in Daytona

By Billy Rainford

The 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross took place at Daytona International Speedway on a toned down track that saw qualifying Sunday and mains all day on Monday.

Although we didn’t have too many Canadians racing this year, there was a pretty good group of riders for me to concentrate on.

Here’s a look at how they did.

Just lining up at an event like the RCSX is enough to get the blood flowing.

#138 Daylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario.

#161 Justin Burge from Salt Springs, Nova Scotia.

#95 Evan Stewart from Holland Landing, Ontario.

#409 Brennan Schofield from Falmouth, Nova Scotia.

125 C #409 YAM 8th 14th

#17 Josh Bryan from Blue Mountain, Ontario.

125 (12-17) #17 KTM 14th 13th Schoolboy 1 (12-17) #17 KTM 18th 23rd

#421 Nick Zoratti from Bolton, Ontario.

450 C #421 YAM 11th DNS 250 C #421 YAM 10th DNF

Nick crashed early in the day and popped his shoulder, taking him out of action.

#640 Jason Rockz from Brownsville, Ontario.

450 C #640 YAM 14th 26th 250 C #640 YAM 14th 23rd

#114 Mikael Savard from Cumberland, Ontario.

250 B Limited #114 KTM 22nd DNS 450 B Limited #114 KTM 13th DNS

Mikael went down early and was out for the day. He was OK.

#778 TJ Martin from Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.

Open A #778 HSK 24th 18th Junior (25+) #778 HSK 15th 14th

#5 Jeff Fratteroli from Belle River, Ontario.

Quinn Amyotte is down in Florida training and was called into action to help #43 Cullin Park in the to A classes.

I remember when seeing a rider wearing FXR meant they were Canadian. Those days are gone…long gone, in big part due to these guys.

Team Savard.

See you at the races…

Sorry, if I missed anyone.

Full results can be found HERE.