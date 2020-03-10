Canadians at the RCSX in Daytona

By Billy Rainford

Presented by 100%

The 11th Annual Ricky Carmichael Supercross took place at Daytona International Speedway on a toned down track that saw qualifying Sunday and mains all day on Monday.

Although we didn’t have too many Canadians racing this year, there was a pretty good group of riders for me to concentrate on.

Here’s a look at how they did.

Just lining up at an event like the RCSX is enough to get the blood flowing.
#138 Daylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario.
 85cc (10-12)   #138  SUZ   5th         12th     
 Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)   #138  SUZ   14th         23rd 
#161 Justin Burge from Salt Springs, Nova Scotia.
 Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)   #161  KTM   17th         17th     
 Super Mini 1 (12-15)   #161  HSK   16th         18th     
 Super Mini 2 (13-16)   #161  HSK   DNF         11th 
#95 Evan Stewart from Holland Landing, Ontario.
 Mini Sr. 1 (12-14)   #95  HSK   15th         11th     
 Mini Sr. 2 (13-15)   #95  HSK   14th         DNS     
 Super Mini 1 (12-15)   #95  HSK   13th         17th     
 Super Mini 2 (13-16)   #95  HSK   DNF         DNS 
#409 Brennan Schofield from Falmouth, Nova Scotia.
 125 C   #409  YAM   8th         14th
#17 Josh Bryan from Blue Mountain, Ontario.
 125 (12-17)   #17  KTM   14th         13th     
 Schoolboy 1 (12-17)   #17  KTM   18th         23rd     
             
#421 Nick Zoratti from Bolton, Ontario.
 450 C   #421  YAM   11th         DNS     
 250 C   #421  YAM   10th         DNF 

Nick crashed early in the day and popped his shoulder, taking him out of action.

#640 Jason Rockz from Brownsville, Ontario.
 450 C   #640  YAM   14th         26th     
 250 C   #640  YAM   14th         23rd 
#114 Mikael Savard from Cumberland, Ontario.
 250 B Limited   #114  KTM   22nd         DNS     
 450 B Limited   #114  KTM   13th         DNS 

Mikael went down early and was out for the day. He was OK.

#778 TJ Martin from Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.
 Open A   #778  HSK   24th         18th     
 Junior (25+)   #778  HSK   15th         14th
#5 Jeff Fratteroli from Belle River, Ontario.
 Senior (45+)   #5  HON   25th         23rd     
 Senior (40+) B/C   #5  HON   7th         21st 
Quinn Amyotte is down in Florida training and was called into action to help #43 Cullin Park in the to A classes.
I remember when seeing a rider wearing FXR meant they were Canadian. Those days are gone…long gone, in big part due to these guys.
Team Savard.
See you at the races…

Sorry, if I missed anyone.

Full results can be found HERE.