Canadians Shine at SX Futures Denver
By Billy Rainford
Canadian brothers, #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney, collected 4 main event wins at the Supercross Futures event at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, this past Sunday.
These two were born in Ottawa, Ontario, but now call Murrieta, California, home.
Here’s a look at their results:
#43 Noah Viney KTM
Supermini 2 (ages 13-16) — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
71
|
|Talon Hawkins [HS]
|1
|6/4:54.361
|—
|47.489
|48.212
|98.68%
|2
|
711
|
|Maximus Vohland
|3
|6/5:09.042
|14.681
|47.330
|51.413
|91.72%
|3
|
101
|
|Gage Wilcox
|2
|6/5:12.282
|17.921
|49.108
|49.768
|98.72%
|4
|
43
|
|Noah Viney
|4
|6/5:17.443
|23.082
|51.531
|52.219
|98.82%
|5
|
21
|
|Logan Lessar
|17
|6/5:24.376
|30.015
|50.852
|53.253
|96.29%
|6
|
22
|
|Trey Valley
|12
|6/5:33.995
|39.634
|51.553
|53.650
|97.18%
|7
|
111
|
|Coen Eiklenborg
|7
|6/5:37.222
|42.861
|51.603
|54.081
|96.24%
|8
|
204
|
|Christopher Croushorn
|5
|6/5:38.525
|44.164
|52.229
|52.951
|98.59%
|9
|
00
|
|Owen Ogden
|9
|6/5:42.039
|47.678
|53.886
|55.434
|98.25%
|10
|
311
|
|Raice Hernandez
|8
|6/5:43.784
|49.423
|54.657
|55.587
|98.88%
85cc (age 9-15) — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
43
|
|Noah Viney
|1
|6/5:19.047
|—
|52.415
|53.082
|99.23%
|2
|
67
|
|Carter Malcolm
|5
|6/5:19.643
|0.596
|52.467
|52.993
|98.83%
|3
|
32
|
|Jeremiah Willoughby [HS]
|2
|6/5:26.174
|7.127
|54.424
|55.017
|98.98%
|4
|
413
|
|Kaden Shaw
|3
|6/5:30.979
|11.932
|53.220
|55.042
|97.20%
|5
|
131
|
|Nico Long
|4
|6/5:42.174
|23.127
|55.513
|57.110
|97.36%
|6
|
16/
|
|Ethan Funk
|10
|6/6:10.134
|51.087
|1:01.095
|1:01.965
|98.37%
|7
|
14
|
|BLAKE LEACH
|9
|6/6:12.154
|53.107
|1:00.903
|1:01.888
|98.57%
|8
|
59
|
|Jack Jamison
|6
|6/6:14.190
|55.143
|55.796
|57.268
|97.75%
|9
|
96
|
|KJ Coughlin
|8
|5/5:19.078
|1 Lap
|1:02.125
|1:02.913
|98.99%
|10
|
11
|
|Bradley Sharma
|12
|5/5:20.870
|1 Lap
|1:03.986
|1:04.542
|99.33%
Mini Senior (ages 12-15) — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
43
|
|Noah Viney [HS]
|1
|6/5:26.113
|—
|53.372
|54.042
|98.69%
|2
|
21
|
|Logan Lessar
|3
|6/5:27.316
|1.203
|52.404
|53.767
|98.63%
|3
|
74
|
|Jaxon Pascal
|2
|6/5:28.136
|2.023
|52.758
|53.557
|98.62%
|4
|
67
|
|Carter Malcolm
|5
|6/5:32.231
|6.118
|52.615
|53.532
|98.55%
|5
|
413
|
|Kaden Shaw
|4
|6/5:34.854
|8.741
|54.076
|55.503
|95.55%
|6
|
59
|
|Jack Jamison
|6
|6/5:38.637
|12.524
|55.001
|55.516
|98.98%
|7
|
32
|
|Jeremiah Willoughby
|8
|6/5:39.440
|13.327
|54.135
|55.523
|98.03%
|8
|
131
|
|Nico Long
|7
|6/5:50.627
|24.514
|56.408
|57.009
|99.27%
|9
|
6
|
|Treyton Padilla
|9
|6/6:12.921
|46.808
|1:00.845
|1:01.541
|98.98%
|10
|
5
|
|Raymond Gutierrez
|19
|6/6:16.511
|50.398
|1:00.919
|1:01.867
|98.68%
#53 Bjorn Viney KAW
250 B — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
53
|
|Bjorn Viney
|1
|6/4:49.862
|—
|46.593
|47.368
|99.07%
|2
|
32
|
|Kaeden Amerine
|5
|6/4:51.445
|1.583
|47.047
|47.602
|99.31%
|3
|
272
|
|Wristin Grigg
|2
|6/4:52.588
|2.726
|47.230
|47.538
|99.45%
|4
|
17
|
|David Dabin
|4
|6/4:55.360
|5.498
|47.210
|48.564
|97.12%
|5
|
31
|
|jaylend mccarty
|11
|6/5:01.518
|11.656
|47.925
|49.134
|96.70%
|6
|
88
|
|Kyson Palmer
|3
|6/5:04.010
|14.148
|47.080
|49.709
|93.48%
|7
|
65
|
|JEREMY KOWALSKY
|6
|6/5:08.140
|18.278
|47.639
|50.765
|92.94%
|8
|
14
|
|Ryan Zawacki
|12
|6/5:11.611
|21.749
|50.450
|50.963
|99.30%
|9
|
414
|
|Spencer Holstine
|9
|6/5:14.039
|24.177
|49.650
|51.082
|97.76%
|10
|
52
|
|bronson McClure [HS]
|7
|6/5:16.795
|26.933
|48.814
|51.713
|93.17%
Open B — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
53
|
|Bjorn Viney [HS]
|14
|6/4:48.151
|—
|46.784
|47.373
|98.86%
|2
|
88
|
|Kyson Palmer
|6
|6/4:50.339
|2.188
|46.915
|47.657
|98.83%
|3
|
65
|
|JEREMY KOWALSKY
|7
|6/4:52.057
|3.906
|47.484
|47.858
|99.55%
|4
|
13/
|
|WYATT MATTSON
|2
|6/5:00.856
|12.705
|48.133
|49.028
|98.56%
|5
|
52
|
|bronson McClure
|3
|6/5:02.861
|14.710
|47.971
|48.611
|98.99%
|6
|
961
|
|Dylan Smith
|4
|6/5:07.754
|19.603
|49.106
|50.112
|98.96%
|7
|
272
|
|Wristin Grigg
|1
|6/5:08.656
|20.505
|48.398
|50.134
|97.69%
|8
|
414
|
|Spencer Holstine
|9
|6/5:13.411
|25.260
|49.563
|51.478
|96.85%
|9
|
158
|
|Isaiah Goodman
|13
|6/5:14.481
|26.330
|50.195
|51.030
|98.54%
|10
|
566
|
|Tristan Alexander
|8
|6/5:15.779
|27.628
|49.544
|50.654
|98.82%
Schoolboy 2 (ages 12-17) — Main Event Results
Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
|POS
|BIKE #
|BRAND
|RIDER
|QUAL
|LAPS/TIME
|BEHIND
|FAST LAP
|AVG LAP
|CONSISTENCY
|1
|
272
|
|Wristin Grigg
|5
|6/4:48.685
|—
|47.584
|47.906
|99.35%
|2
|
88
|
|Kyson Palmer
|2
|6/4:50.668
|1.983
|47.398
|47.898
|99.34%
|3
|
53
|
|Bjorn Viney
|1
|6/4:51.052
|2.367
|47.356
|48.114
|98.90%
|4
|
17
|
|David Dabin
|3
|6/4:52.386
|3.701
|47.505
|48.819
|97.78%
|5
|
32
|
|Kaeden Amerine
|4
|6/4:54.578
|5.893
|47.693
|48.541
|99.03%
|6
|
13/
|
|WYATT MATTSON [HS]
|7
|6/4:57.737
|9.052
|48.626
|49.324
|99.15%
|7
|
31
|
|jaylend mccarty
|6
|6/4:59.627
|10.942
|48.812
|49.455
|99.19%
|8
|
566
|
|Tristan Alexander
|9
|6/5:02.745
|14.060
|48.868
|49.751
|98.69%
|9
|
241
|
|Brett Parker
|8
|6/5:08.133
|19.448
|50.203
|50.937
|98.83%
|10
|
32/
|
|Jack Pederson
|10
|6/5:21.438
|32.753
|52.491
|53.166
|98.79%
Full results HERE.
Next SX Futures event: May 5th – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV