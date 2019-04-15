Canadians Shine at SX Futures Denver

By Billy Rainford

Canadian brothers, #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney, collected 4 main event wins at the Supercross Futures event at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, this past Sunday.

These two were born in Ottawa, Ontario, but now call Murrieta, California, home.

Here’s a look at their results:

#43 Noah Viney KTM

Supermini 2 (ages 13-16) — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

85cc (age 9-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

Mini Senior (ages 12-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

250 B — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

Open B — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

 

Schoolboy 2 (ages 12-17) — Main Event Results

Round: Main EventLength: 6 Laps
POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY

Full results HERE.

Next SX Futures event: May 5th – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

 

 

 