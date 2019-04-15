Canadians Shine at SX Futures Denver

Canadians Shine at SX Futures Denver

By Billy Rainford

Canadian brothers, #43 Noah Viney and #53 Bjorn Viney, collected 4 main event wins at the Supercross Futures event at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, this past Sunday.

These two were born in Ottawa, Ontario, but now call Murrieta, California, home.

Here’s a look at their results:

#43 Noah Viney KTM

Supermini 2 (ages 13-16) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 71 Talon Hawkins [HS] 1 6/4:54.361 — 47.489 48.212 98.68% 2 711 Maximus Vohland 3 6/5:09.042 14.681 47.330 51.413 91.72% 3 101 Gage Wilcox 2 6/5:12.282 17.921 49.108 49.768 98.72% 4 43 Noah Viney 4 6/5:17.443 23.082 51.531 52.219 98.82% 5 21 Logan Lessar 17 6/5:24.376 30.015 50.852 53.253 96.29% 6 22 Trey Valley 12 6/5:33.995 39.634 51.553 53.650 97.18% 7 111 Coen Eiklenborg 7 6/5:37.222 42.861 51.603 54.081 96.24% 8 204 Christopher Croushorn 5 6/5:38.525 44.164 52.229 52.951 98.59% 9 00 Owen Ogden 9 6/5:42.039 47.678 53.886 55.434 98.25% 10 311 Raice Hernandez 8 6/5:43.784 49.423 54.657 55.587 98.88%

85cc (age 9-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 43 Noah Viney 1 6/5:19.047 — 52.415 53.082 99.23% 2 67 Carter Malcolm 5 6/5:19.643 0.596 52.467 52.993 98.83% 3 32 Jeremiah Willoughby [HS] 2 6/5:26.174 7.127 54.424 55.017 98.98% 4 413 Kaden Shaw 3 6/5:30.979 11.932 53.220 55.042 97.20% 5 131 Nico Long 4 6/5:42.174 23.127 55.513 57.110 97.36% 6 16/ Ethan Funk 10 6/6:10.134 51.087 1:01.095 1:01.965 98.37% 7 14 BLAKE LEACH 9 6/6:12.154 53.107 1:00.903 1:01.888 98.57% 8 59 Jack Jamison 6 6/6:14.190 55.143 55.796 57.268 97.75% 9 96 KJ Coughlin 8 5/5:19.078 1 Lap 1:02.125 1:02.913 98.99% 10 11 Bradley Sharma 12 5/5:20.870 1 Lap 1:03.986 1:04.542 99.33%

Mini Senior (ages 12-15) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 43 Noah Viney [HS] 1 6/5:26.113 — 53.372 54.042 98.69% 2 21 Logan Lessar 3 6/5:27.316 1.203 52.404 53.767 98.63% 3 74 Jaxon Pascal 2 6/5:28.136 2.023 52.758 53.557 98.62% 4 67 Carter Malcolm 5 6/5:32.231 6.118 52.615 53.532 98.55% 5 413 Kaden Shaw 4 6/5:34.854 8.741 54.076 55.503 95.55% 6 59 Jack Jamison 6 6/5:38.637 12.524 55.001 55.516 98.98% 7 32 Jeremiah Willoughby 8 6/5:39.440 13.327 54.135 55.523 98.03% 8 131 Nico Long 7 6/5:50.627 24.514 56.408 57.009 99.27% 9 6 Treyton Padilla 9 6/6:12.921 46.808 1:00.845 1:01.541 98.98% 10 5 Raymond Gutierrez 19 6/6:16.511 50.398 1:00.919 1:01.867 98.68%

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

250 B — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 53 Bjorn Viney 1 6/4:49.862 — 46.593 47.368 99.07% 2 32 Kaeden Amerine 5 6/4:51.445 1.583 47.047 47.602 99.31% 3 272 Wristin Grigg 2 6/4:52.588 2.726 47.230 47.538 99.45% 4 17 David Dabin 4 6/4:55.360 5.498 47.210 48.564 97.12% 5 31 jaylend mccarty 11 6/5:01.518 11.656 47.925 49.134 96.70% 6 88 Kyson Palmer 3 6/5:04.010 14.148 47.080 49.709 93.48% 7 65 JEREMY KOWALSKY 6 6/5:08.140 18.278 47.639 50.765 92.94% 8 14 Ryan Zawacki 12 6/5:11.611 21.749 50.450 50.963 99.30% 9 414 Spencer Holstine 9 6/5:14.039 24.177 49.650 51.082 97.76% 10 52 bronson McClure [HS] 7 6/5:16.795 26.933 48.814 51.713 93.17%

Open B — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 53 Bjorn Viney [HS] 14 6/4:48.151 — 46.784 47.373 98.86% 2 88 Kyson Palmer 6 6/4:50.339 2.188 46.915 47.657 98.83% 3 65 JEREMY KOWALSKY 7 6/4:52.057 3.906 47.484 47.858 99.55% 4 13/ WYATT MATTSON 2 6/5:00.856 12.705 48.133 49.028 98.56% 5 52 bronson McClure 3 6/5:02.861 14.710 47.971 48.611 98.99% 6 961 Dylan Smith 4 6/5:07.754 19.603 49.106 50.112 98.96% 7 272 Wristin Grigg 1 6/5:08.656 20.505 48.398 50.134 97.69% 8 414 Spencer Holstine 9 6/5:13.411 25.260 49.563 51.478 96.85% 9 158 Isaiah Goodman 13 6/5:14.481 26.330 50.195 51.030 98.54% 10 566 Tristan Alexander 8 6/5:15.779 27.628 49.544 50.654 98.82%

Schoolboy 2 (ages 12-17) — Main Event Results

Round: Main Event Length: 6 Laps POS BIKE # BRAND RIDER QUAL LAPS/TIME BEHIND FAST LAP AVG LAP CONSISTENCY 1 272 Wristin Grigg 5 6/4:48.685 — 47.584 47.906 99.35% 2 88 Kyson Palmer 2 6/4:50.668 1.983 47.398 47.898 99.34% 3 53 Bjorn Viney 1 6/4:51.052 2.367 47.356 48.114 98.90% 4 17 David Dabin 3 6/4:52.386 3.701 47.505 48.819 97.78% 5 32 Kaeden Amerine 4 6/4:54.578 5.893 47.693 48.541 99.03% 6 13/ WYATT MATTSON [HS] 7 6/4:57.737 9.052 48.626 49.324 99.15% 7 31 jaylend mccarty 6 6/4:59.627 10.942 48.812 49.455 99.19% 8 566 Tristan Alexander 9 6/5:02.745 14.060 48.868 49.751 98.69% 9 241 Brett Parker 8 6/5:08.133 19.448 50.203 50.937 98.83% 10 32/ Jack Pederson 10 6/5:21.438 32.753 52.491 53.166 98.79%

Full results HERE.

Next SX Futures event: May 5th – Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV