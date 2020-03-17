Canadians to Watch at James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX (CANCELLED)

Canadians to Watch at James Stewart Spring Championship at Freestone MX (CANCELLED)

We’ve got several Canadians who’ve made the trip to Texas for the 2020 James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship.

Here’s a list of Who to Watch:

#177 Easton Genest Dinsmore, SK – 250C Ltd., 250C Jr. Ltd.

#147 Garrett Horsman Duncan, BC – 125 (12-17), Schoolboy 1, 125 All-Star

#942 Preston Masciangelo Brantford, ON – 125 (12-17), 250B Ltd., Schoolboy 1

#409 Brennan Schofield Falmouth, NS – 124 (12-17), Schoolboy 1, 250C (12+)

#15 Jesse Westfall Morden, MB – Mini Sr. 1, Supermini 1

601 Charlie Westfall Morden, MB – Senior (45+)

#161 Justin Burge Salt Springs, NS – Supermini 1, Supermini 2, Mini Sr. 2

You can follow along with the LIVE TIMING:

http://freestone.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp

Good luck, everyone. Let me know if I missed anyone.