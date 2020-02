Carlson Racing Adds Keylan Meston and Casey Keast to Roster for 2020

By Billy Rainford

Carlson Racing MX out of British Columbia has just announced they will be adding Keylan Meston and Casey Keast to their team to join Davey Fraser and Wyatt Waddell.

This announcement makes 2 out of 3 they have promised us, so we’ll wait to see what they do for their encore and will be sure to pass the news on as soon as we see it.

Here are their 2 posts on Instagram: