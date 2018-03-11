Carson Brown will not Compete in Calgary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Ravensdale, Washington, rider #910 Carson Brown will not complete the remaining rounds of the Rockstar Energy AX Tour.

Carson has been offered a great opportunity to compete in the USA for another team. We are so proud of him and it has been a true pleasure to be a stepping stone in his young career.

Carson won us both the Pro 250 and Pro Open Championships this winter in the Future West AX Series and also currently holds the red plate after the 1st Round of the AX Tour.

We wish him nothing but the best in the future.