Catching Up with…#19 Hayden Halstead

By Jeff McConkey

The 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour is now heading to the eastern swing. After 4 rounds out in the western part of Canada, we are on a two-weekend break in the action. During that time, many riders will be preparing for what is know as the toughest track in North America, Gopher Dunes.

#19 Hayden Halstead is from close by and was at the track trying to get himself ready for the sandy track that will host round 6 of the Nationals in a couple weeks.

Here’s what he had to say when Jeff sat down on his tailgate to catch up with the affable racer.

Direct Motocross: Hayden, it’s the Tuesday of the break between Minnedosa and Sand Del Lee National, tell us how your west portion went.

Hayden Halstead: Uhhh, it went good. I had a lot of support. It definitely helps to have a bunch of guys in my corner to help me out when things are going not as planned, but I definitely think I showed some people that I’ve been putting in some work and getting faster.

It was nice to lead a few laps and get a couple holeshots and to not just get lucky with getting starts and doing it a couple times and run up in that top 5 almost every weekend. I’ve just got to finish there now.

Now that you’ve seen the pace, what have you had to adjust in your program to get there?

I went down to Club MX for 2 months after working all winter long. I knew that fitness and longevity in the motos wasn’t really a problem for me. It was a pretty good place to go. We worked on starts and a lot of sprints every week with some real fast guys: Kaven Benoit, Henry Miller, Josh Osby, and a lot of really good guys down there.

It’s a lot different when you’re actually doing real sprints with other really fast guys. It’s real. You’re sprinting. It’s not you racing the clock, it’s not you’re trying to shave off a second or two here or there, and you think you’re going as fast as you can…you might be going as fast as you can, but it’s a little bit different when you have to go faster because guys are in front of you or behind you and you have to keep them behind you.

That helped me a lot. When I got to the Nationals I was really ready and knew what the pace was and was used to it. There was no learning when I got to round 1. It was already all done from the last couple months.

I’m angry now. We’re coming, swinging, mad, it’s just going to be good starts and if someone is coming to get around me, they’d better watch out!

New series this year. What has been the biggest difference for you compared to last year’s CMRC series?

Not much. There’s quite a few familiar faces still around…Daryl (Murphy) and Kinger (Paul Kingsley) are there, and a couple of the ladies in the trailer are still the same, so that’s nice. They know who you are and you know who they are and it keeps it friendly and nice.

The Thompsons are no strangers to the series, so it’s nice having them around and I know they’re trying really hard. It’s nice for us to have someone like them in there, no disrespect to the CMRC because I think they did a pretty good job too, but I think the Thompsons are really really trying their best and really want to grow Canadian Motocross and I think that’s really cool for the whole sport.

We have some different tracks back this year. We’re going to Sand Del Lee, your team’s home track, and Walton is back on the schedule. With you being an Ontario kid, are you pretty excited about those two?

Ya, I’m super excited to go back to Sand Del Lee and Walton. I think they are totally top tier class facilities. I mean, Walton is just a real track with real ruts and it gets nasty and rough, so it’s Walton. You have to have Walton!

Same with Sand Del Lee. It gets rough and gnarly and it’s a cool place. You gotta go there!

I was pretty disappointed when they weren’t on the schedule, so I was really amped when they were back.

What about the western portion? What did you think of the tracks out there?

I was really impressed with the west coast this year. I think that was one of the aspects that made it really enjoyable, going out there and racing in the west.

Calgary is always really really good and it’s such a cool place. There’s just such a cool vibe there. They’ve got a lot of local guys and it’s nice being there.

I’ve ridden Popkum in the past, and I wasn’t quite sure how they were going to have a National there, but they definitely pulled it off. I heard one of their water trucks broke down so it was a little dusty for the 450 guys, but the amount of work that they put into that track to make it ready for us to race is…I can’t even fathom the amount of work that went into there.

It was so good and they made it National level, so that was really nice. I can’t wait to go back there.

I think Prince George was awesome. I mean, ya, it rained and it was muddy, but it wasn’t terrible. We all raced. It wasn’t like there was water everywhere.

I think everyone saw that Minnedosa was pretty unreal, too. Real ruts, real jumps, real start. Everything about it was perfect. Same thing, I cannot wait to go back there.

Your results after the first 4. Are you happy? How do you feel?

I mean, I’m not happy with where I’m sitting in points right now, but there’s nothing I can do about it. We had some really fluke stuff happen like a rock to the case…really weird stuff like that. It was unfortunate but it doesn’t really hurt my confidence. I’ve been qualifying around 5th place. That kind of stuff shows me in the mornings that I’m one of those guys up there, so if I don’t finish because of some fluke I still have the confidence going into the next round knowing that I deserve to be up there.

Maybe not everyone knows, but you’re also the truck driver for the team. Does that help out where you’re kind of laid back, you’re at the track early, you get to see everything before everyone gets there.

I think it’s a big benefit to me. It’s definitely more work but it definitely pays itself off. If I can have my diet perfect and be 100% comfortable just like I’m living at home…I live on the road and have a pretty nice rig to live in during the summer, so if I want to eat a tomato I eat a tomato.

Everything I could want is there. I’ve got a nice bathroom and shower. I don’t have to spend a whole day at the airport buying food or being around people that are sick. The guys are real good and they’ll help pack up really quick on Saturday night and I can hit the road on Sunday morning and usually get to the next national and get the practice day in before the race, so that’s definitely beneficial.

I know it definitely helped at Prince George with the cement start and it’s a lot grippier so it was definitely different than Calgary which is kind of slippery. Just being prepared and having the confidence that you know what you’re doing. Just knowing that I have done that preparation before on the Monday and the other guys haven’t done that gives me a little bit of extra confidence.

What’s your schedule going to be like on the eastern swing? Do you guys have anything big planned for your home race at Sand Del Lee?

I know my good buddy, Todd, is going to have a charity van there and he’s going to have a big fundraiser for the kids hospital in Ottawa, so we’re pushing with that. We had a lot of good guys give prizes for some raffles so all the money is going to be going to the sick kids.

Saturday night, they’re having a big band and it’s going to be awesome.

You like the sand, so what are your expectations in the east?

Dude, I’m just coming out swinging! Just full bore. That’s how I attacked the west, but I’m just…I’m angry now. We’re coming, swinging, mad, it’s just going to be good starts and if someone is coming to get around me, they’d better watch out!

I’d be angry with those jean shorts on, too, but, after the series, we’ve got some special races like the Corduroy Enduro. Tyler Medaglia is going to be doing the race this year. Any chance we’ll see you lining up for it?

The fall is always open. I never know what I’m doing. I try to keep it light and I’ve wanted to go to The Cord for a couple years, so, I mean, if Tyler’s going it might be a good time to get out there and see if we can doi it together and maybe do some Arenacross or Supercross or Endurocross or Whatevercross…

Are you scheduled to do the 3 Supercross races?

I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m really doing. I mean, I’m sure they’re going to need their rig driven there, so maybe I am scheduled to go there (Laughs).

OK, sounds good. Well, you’re on a great team and you have a lot of people behind you. Let’s give them some love.

Ya, they’ve been unreal this year. The whole FXR, Royal, Yamaha team. It’s weird without MX101 in there. MX101 FXR Royal Yamaha team? I don’t think it’s supposed to be like that, but that’s how I’m gonna say it. They’ve been busting their butts for me, keeping my bikes all dialed in.

Hey, one last question. MXON…who’s your pick for the team?

I’m gonna go Benoit, we’ll send Jess, annnnnd I’m gonna give Colton a shot. Team Canada.