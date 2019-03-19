Catching Up with #36 Teren Gerber | KTM Canada

Catching Up with #36 Teren Gerber

By Billy Rainford

When I pulled in to Club MX last week on the way north from my extended MX road trip in the southeast, I found 19-year-old Teren Gerber from Coronation, Alberta, putting in a winter of training at the growing and expanding facility outside Chesterfield, South Carolina.

Club MX partners with us and our ‘Total Devotion Award‘ at the Walton TransCan and gives away a free week of training, so it’s always great to stop in and catch up with everyone.

I joked with Teren that I remember him showing up at the FWM Arenacross back in 2014 and battling with Jacob Piccolo and Tyler Gibbs for the Supermini win. I believe, he and Jacob took each other out and Tyler cruised on for the win.

Teren is a man of few words, but we talked him into this interview regardless of his hesitation. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Teren. Let’s start by telling everyone how old you are and where you’re from.

Teren Gerber: I’m from Coronation, Alberta, Canada, and I’m 19 years old.

You turned Pro in 2018 and did the entire MX series. What was the highlight of your last season?

Ya, I did the whole series last year and I got a few top 10’s which was probably the highlight, for sure. I struggled a little bit in the east. It was my first time doing that, but it was still a lot of fun.

You’re from Alberta so I guess some of the softer tracks got you or what?

Ya, I really struggled in the sand tracks. Gopher Dunes was gnarly. I was better on the hardpack, but that’s what I’m used to, I guess.

OK, Derek Schuster loves it when we talk about how tough Gopher Dunes is. Going into it, were you nervous?

I was nervous because the jump faces were massive! That was my first time riding the track, in the first qualifying, so it was a little nerve-racking, and it got really gnarly through the day. It was fun.

So, you’ve seen all the tracks now, what was your favourite?

I normally like Prince George – it’s probably one of my favourites – but I didn’t really like how it was muddy. I liked the Manitoba track in Minnedosa. That was probably my favourite. It was gnarly.

What did you get up to when the season ended?

I did a couple local races and then I had a small surgery on my knee (scoped) and took a couple months off.

When did you get down here to Club MX and how has it been going?

I got down here at the start of February and I’m here until sometime in May. It’s been really good. I’m loving my time down here.

I happen to be here on a Wednesday when they don’t ride, but what’s a normal day consist of for you?

Get up, go to the gym, pound out some motos, go do some cardio for the day, and then you wrap up with some bike work, and that pretty much wraps up a normal day.

Do they have you an a specific diet, too?

Ya, Debra (Meszeros) is really good with the nutrition. She keeps it really healthy and tasty at the same time. She keeps us in line, I guess.

So, it’s March and you’ll be here till May. What will you do for the rest of the spring?

I’ll go home a couple weeks before the [Canadian] Nationals. I’ll probably ride Calgary [Wild Rose MX] for a week or so and then it’s race time, I guess.

Are your plans to do MX only in the Triple Crown series?

Just the full outdoor series again. I probably won’t do any Arenacross or Supercross.

Are you on your own or with a team?

I’m with a local dealer – A&E out of Brooks, AB – and it will probably just be me and my mom again. I don’t really know what’s going down but I’m going to make to them all.

OK, well, Keylan Meston is standing right here beside us. What do you want to ask him?

I don’t know. Why do you flip your toque (beanie) up like that?

Keylan Meston: Sooo, I flip my toque up so it just kind of sits on the top of my head. The tops of my ears are a little sensitive, but I also want to be able to hear crisp sounds around me, like surround sound. If I wear the toque over top of my ears, things are muffled. I want to know if some sort of super-ninja is coming up behind me, about to do something suspicious.

And it just looks good, right?

Keylan: I don’t think it looks good. I mean, I’ll make it work.

Teren, what are your goals in the 250 class this summer?

My goal is to be a consistent top 10, and maybe a couple top 7’s…just to be battling with the factory riders in Canada and that would be awesome for me.

What number are you this year?

36.

Well, thanks for talking with us today. Good luck getting ready and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my mom and dad for letting me come down here and the rest of the year. And then A&E out of Brooks, FRS suspension, KTM Canada, FXR, Leak Pipeline, 100%, Ryan Lockhart, and everyone else, thank you.

In case you’re curious about the 2014 FWM Supermini Arenacross race I mentioned in the intro, here it is: