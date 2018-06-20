Catching Up with…#737 Tee Perrott

By Billy Rainford

Whenever we’re at a Canadian National, part of the fun of the 250 class is watching who the fastest yellow-plated Intermediate rider is. So far this season, it’s been a battle between a couple of Alberta rivals, #245 Rylan Bly and #737 Tee Perrott.

If they both keep racing at a high level, we should see them both move their way up through the Pro ranks in years to come.

This past weekend at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, it was Tee who took top spot in the “B Rider” class. He was back on site Sunday helping his buddy, #926 Ty Graham, for the Amateur Open.

We grabbed him for a chat to learn more about the fast Intermediate rider from High River, Alberta.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tee. Let’s back it up and tell everyone a little about yourself.

Tee Perrott: I’m 18 and I’m from High River, Alberta. I got into motocross when my dad went to a shop and bought a PW50 and a 250 2-stroke and ever since then it’s been uphill.

Did your dad race before?

Ya, dad used to race before and then we got into it. He hurt his shoulder and ever since that he’s never done it again.

You’re an Intermediate. Who did you come up racing against?

Rylan Bly was always a good competitor and there were a whole bunch of kids but they all started sort of fading away. It’s really just been Bly and me that are the last two standing. Since we were on 50’s, we always raced against each other, so it’s been good.

How has the western swing of the Nationals gone for you?

It’s been pretty good. I’ve done a 13th overall, a 16th, 17 overall, and then I did 13th yesterday, so I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done this year.

Rylan has been the top yellow plate for most of the rounds, but he wasn’t in Manitoba, so you took that honour. Let’s talk about how your day went. How did you qualify and how did your motos go?

I’ve never been a good qualifier. I think the last couple rounds have been like 20th or 30th in qualifying but I always back it up in the moto and I always do really good. Yesterday, I qualified 20th.

The first moto, I got a really good jump off the start and worked my way up to 13th I believe, and then in the 2nd moto, I had a bad start and the roost was terrible out there. You were trying to dodge that the whole moto. I worked my way back up to 16th in that moto and got 13th overall on the day, so I was pretty happy with that.

You were up there battling nothing but Pro riders out there. Who were you racing?

Ya, Jason Benny passed me in the 2nd moto and then I was kind of around Teren Gerber and maybe Jonah Brittons. They were a little bit in front of me but I kind of had a pretty solid race. I was kind of out in my own little world out there so it was nice…it was easy.

I also got some photos of you from round 3 in Prince George where you pretty much pulled the holeshot! What was that like up there at the front and how did it end up?

Ya, that was a great experience. I never thought I’d be doing that. I pulled up the hill and I had Marco Cannella and Tanner Ward on either side of me and I pulled those two off the start. I looked over and I couldn’t see anyone else so I was pretty pumped on that.

I ran good for a couple laps…I think I was in 5th on the first lap. I kind of started falling back. I’m not a very good mud rider, so some guys were starting to pass me.

Going down through that new section, the bars swapped out on me and I augered myself into the ground pretty good. It took me a little bit to get up and catch my breath. I fell back to like 25th and then I worked my way back up to16th.

Second moto, I didn’t get a good start and then I crashed on the first lap and was dead last and worked my way back up to 18th. It wasn’t bad for the troubles that were going on that day.

I don’t know your history, so is this your first year racing Intermediate?

No. This is my 3rd year Intermediate. I’ve been having some bad luck these last couple years with injuries and blowing out knees. I really wanted to get my Pro license this year and be able to race with the black plates on there but situations happened. But I’m happy I stayed Intermediate this year. It definitely helped me out for the best.

Did you ever race any of the big amateur nationals like Walton or Loretta’s?

Raymond always had their amateur national that we always did and I’ve done that all the way since I was on 50’s. Last year, we went to Kamloops and did not too bad there. We don’t go very far. We usually stay in Alberta or BC. It’s hard to travel, with money and everything.

So, you’re pretty happy with your western swing. Are we going to see you go east or what’s next for you?

No, we’re not going to do the east. We might do Walton, we’ll see how everything goes. Next year, I’d like to do the whole thing. That’s the plan. I’m siting with 73 points right now, so hopefully I get a pretty good national number, which I’m excited about.

So, you’ll just do some local stuff for now?

Ya, I’ll just do our Alberta series and maybe the odd race in the States, something in Washington or something close but other than that that’s probably it.

What’s your favourite track you’ve ever ridden?

I love Pala Raceway. That is my track. I love the fast tracks. Big jumps and fast, I love that stuff.

I’ve got to ask you, “Tee Parrott,” what’s the story behind that name?

My dad was a team roper growing up doing rodeo and that stuff so there’s a team roper named Tee Wolman (?) and he was one of the world champions, so Dad named me after him and Perrot is from England. My grandfather came from England.

I always want to French it up or something. You’re 18, so what kind of student are you?

I graduated high school and I still have no clue what I want to do with my life. I’m just having fun. I love racing so that’s the goal right now. Do this for another couple years and then I’ll figure out what I want to do with my life.

Do you have the grades to do some post-secondary stuff?

Ya, I have some good grades, so we’ll see. I just need to make up my mind about what I want to do.

Is there a Pro rider that you kind of look up to? Anyone who you kind of pattern yourself after?

I’ve always been pretty close with Keylan Meston. He’s been a family friend of ours for a long time. My dad worked for his dad for a long time, driving trucks. He was always a pretty big role model for me, growing up and coming up through the ranks. Seeing him go from 85’s all the way up to where he is now is pretty cool. It’s nice to think about an Alberta kid finally getting up there in the ranks and making a name for himself, which is pretty cool.

Shawn Maffenbeier is always a good role model. It’s cool seeing a Saskatchewan kid without much going on and then all of a sudden coming out and killing it.

I like asking a couple questions to let people get to know you a little better. What kind of music do you like?

I like everything. I could do rap…Eminem and Little Pump and that stuff, but I always love my country music. I love country. Dad’s always loved his rodeo so country music is what we always listen to so I kind of learned to love it.

I won’t hold the country music thing against you. OK, how about movies and TV shows?

Ya, comedies, action movies. I don’t really watch much TV. I’ll watch That 70’s Show and Friends. I’ll watch that on repeat. I’ll watch every season. I’ve probably watched them 20 times now. It’s what my go to bed stuff is.

Do you have a part-time job?

Ya. Hatt Automovite…one of my buddies, Brad Hatt, he took me drove me to the BC rounds and helped mechanic for me and everything so I’ve been working for him and that’s been really good. He’s pretty flexible with letting me get time off for the nationals and go to all the weekend races.

OK, well let’s end it there. Thanks for chatting with us today. Good luck with the rest of the season and I hope we see you over at Walton. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you so much. I’d like to thank Cycle Works Foothills, Fox Racing Canada, Yamaha Canada, Lime Nine, Hatt Automotive, Enzo, and FMF.