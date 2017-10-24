Catching Up with…#910 Carson Brown

By Billy Rainford

A few of the riders competing in the first weekend of competition at the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships were surprised to see fast, young American racer, Carson Brown, on the sign-up sheet.

Carson is a rider to keep an eye on as he makes his way into the Pro ranks. He wanted to get his feet wet with some indoor gate drops against some fast company before he heads into Arenacross and eventually Supercross.

We grabbed the Washington State 18-year-old for a chat after his successful Pro Indoor debut in Armstrong, BC this past weekend.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Carson. Thanks for chatting with us today. For those out there who maybe aren’t familiar with you, where are you from?

Carson Brown: Hello, how’s it going? I’m from Ravensdale, Washington. It’s kind of by Seattle. I’ve pretty much lived here my whole life.

OK, let’s go way back. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?

My dad started up BBR Motorsports a long time ago, so I’ve, since day 1, been around dirt bikes and I’ve always kind of loved it. Everybody who’s ridden around here with BBR just got me into it and I love it.

Being 18 and from Washington, growing up would a rider like Ryan Villopoto have been you first racing hero?

Ya, growing up watching Ryan, it’s been super-cool to watch. I was lucky enough to have been able to ride with him last summer. It was really cool being able to do that and kind of learn a few things from him.

How did you pick your first racing number?

My dad actually used #910 for a pit bike race ed his plastics on my little pit bike also when I was a kid so the #910 was always on those and I’ve kept it since. I really like the number. It’s stuck and people like it.

It seems like there are a lot of Browns coming up through the ranks right now. Do you know ‘Downtown’ Donny Brown, Pierce Brown, and yourself?

Ya, there’s Mike Brown and all those guys. It’s kind of cool seeing all the Browns in there. None of us are related but it’s pretty sweet seeing it.

Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

A lot of the main guys are the other Team Green guys like (Garrett) Marchbanks and (Lance) Kobusch and other guys like Pierce Brown, Derek Drake, and…there’s a lot of fast guys coming through right now. It’s been stacked the whole way with a lot of fast guys coming through this generation. It’s really cool and has definitely kept us all on our toes. This generation coming through right now is ripping…and even the one after me, so it’s good to see the sport progressing like this.

What were some of your best finishes as an amateur?

I’ve got moto wins at Mammoth on the 125 and some moto wins at Loretta’s on 125’s. We haven’t done that many amateur nationals through the years, just because the big picture is the Pros so we kind of directed everything towards that. We’ve had some good results.

The one Dream Race coming through has been really good for me and one-off events like that, too, have been awesome to win.

The 125’s are super-fun to ride and I love them! I feel like they fit my style really well so it’s fun to break that out every once in a while. We made that KX 125 and MXA (Motocross Action) did a story on so it’s been really fun ripping the 125.

They’re just so much fun. They’re just wide open and you feel like you’re going 1000 miles per hour even if you’re going 1 mile an hour, ya know.

I’m always watching old videos of James Stewart on the 125 and it’s just incredible.

“I’ve always benefited when the tracks are tight and the jumps are steep and the berms are big. I mean, I love riding outdoors too but I think I’m a little bit better at Supercross.”

So, you’re just now heading into your rookie Pro year?

Yep. I just turned Pro. This race in Canada was my first Arenacross as a Pro, and then Top Gun a couple months ago was my first Pro race that we did. I’m just kind of progressing and warming up for the AMA stuff and everything.

Oh OK, so what is your plan?

Ya know, basically, the plan right now is to do Arenacross in the AMA and get my Supercross points and then possibly race a couple Supercrosses if everything lines up right. That’s kind of our plan right now. It would sure be awesome to just jump in the deep end and get it all out of the way right now.

It’s obviously not too far a drive for you, but what made you decide to head to Canada to race the Arenacross last week?

We kind of had nothing else going on right now and we wanted to start racing indoors as much as we can so we’re basically just warming up thought it would be good to get a couple gate drops with some fast guys. I’m super-glad we went up there and I was able to learn and that’s mainly why we went up. It’s always good to get gate drops like that.

Speaking of gate drops, what did you think when you saw that outside gate drop into the left-hander through the door?

That was definitely gnarly! I was a little skeptical when I first saw it, but luckily I don’t think anyone ever did do down in the first corner…I might have once (Laughs). It definitely wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Were you familiar with some of the Canadian you’d be racing against last week?

I hadn’t really raced them before. I’d heard of them and I knew they were going to be really fast but I’d never had the chance to race any of them.

What did you think, coming up as a fast up-and-comer from the US you may have had preconceived ideas?

No, I definitely didn’t think I was going to come up and clean up or anything. I thought they were going to rough me up. I definitely didn’t think I’d go in there and win, right off. Luckily, I was able to get some good starts and get away a few times and get it done.

It was definitely good to race with some guys like that who are experienced and know what they’re doing. Just learning off them was really valuable for me.

Most Americans notice the different atmosphere up here. What did you think?

It’s really awesome. I mean, the crowd was really into it. It was good to see a crowd like that. Here in America, we don’t typically get crowds like that that are that into it, so it was really cool to see that. It was cool to see them do opening ceremonies and getting the crowd involved like that for the Pros.

What did you think of the track, itself?

People kept saying it was tight but that’s what I like best. I pretty much grew up riding super tight stuff like that so whenever I see that it’s great for me. I love that kind of stuff. Some people love it and some people hate it.

Did you end up hanging out with any of the Canadians?

They were all super-cool to me. A lot of the guys, I thought they were going to be competitive and stuff, but they all talked and were super-cool to me and it was really cool to see that.

Will this be the only Future West Arenacross you race?

We’re just trying to figure it all out, right now. We might hit a couple more but we’ll see if the stars align. I would like to because they’re super-fun but we’ve just got to see.

The Chilliwack track is actually much bigger and takes over two rooms.

Ya, everybody in the place was telling me I had to hit Chilliwack. I would really like to. It would be cool to do the whole arena and with bigger lap times, but we’ll see. I’d definitely like to make it up there for sure. That’s only about 3 hours away from our place so it definitely be good.

So, your plan is the western rounds of Amsoil Arenacross to get your points?

Ya. we’re trying to figure it all out now. I’ll probably end up doing some of the west coast Arenacross and try to get my Supercross points and then maybe a couple of east coast Supercrosses. It’s been kind of hectic trying to figure it all out. We’re just in the middle of all that right now.

What do you have lined up, support-wise?

Ya know, that’s all kind of up in the air right now. We’ve definitely got some stuff in the works but I don’t know if I can say right now. Definitely, in the next 2 weeks, you’ll see me announce stuff.

What do you enjoy more, Supercross or Motocross?

I love the indoor stuff because I’ve grown up here in the north west doing Arenacrosses and I’ve got a pretty tight track in my backyard. I’ve always benefited when the tracks are tight and the jumps are steep and the berms are big. I mean, I love riding outdoors too but I think I’m a little bit better at Supercross.

Did you bring a 250 and a 450 up to BC?

I did but I would up riding the 250 the whole time because it was so tight. I think the 450 would have been good in there too but since the races were so close to each other and everything we figured it would be better to just stay on the 250.

Any of the riders really impress you last week?

They all did. They all came out really fast. It was really cool to see everybody up there. (Adam) Enticknap was up there, (Jess) Pettis was up there, (Shawn) Maffenbeier…it was really cool to see that.

How did you fair in the Dash for Cash? They can be pretty intense.

The first night it went great. I was able to get good starts and go away with it. The second night, I made a little mistake in the first or second corner and didn’t quite make it, but it was good. I love doing that kind of stuff.

Well, thanks for talking with us today. Good luck with your plans. Hopefully, we get to see you line up at another Canadian AX. Before we let you go, who would you like to thank?

Thank you, I appreciate it. I’d like to thank PMOW, Fly Racing, X Brand Goggles, BBR Motorsports, Dunlop, Monster Energy, Hinson, Maxima, Northwest Riders, and Mobius.