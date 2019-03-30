Catching Up with Jake Piccolo

By Billy Rainford

Jake Piccolo is the 16-year-old racer from Abbotsford, British Columbia, who has been burning up tracks since he first started riding. Some riders are just more exciting to watch, and Jake is definitely one of those. Unfortunately, he fell at a Loretta Lynn’s qualifier last spring at Horn Rapids in Washington State and the resulting ankle injury kept him away from racing the entire calendar year.

The good news is that he’s back and on his way to another Qualifier this very weekend in Utah. We gave him and his family a call to see how he’s doing as they were on their way to The Beehive State.

Direct Motocross: Let’s back up to the crash that took you out for a year. Tell us what happened.

Jake Piccolo: Me and this guy were battling 2nd place I think it was. We went back and forth and I ended up passing him the lap before and then he passed me back. He kind of went inside and then outside out of the jump and kind of cut me off a little bit. I ran right into him and landed on my leg really bad.

Was it one of those ones where you knew it was pretty bad right away?

Ya, I knew it was worse than normal because the pain was really gnarly.

What class were you racing?

It was a 125 class. I’m not really sure if it was Schoolboy 1 or 125.

It was a Loretta’s qualifier which is where you’re on your way now in Utah, right?

Ya, it’s for an Area at a track called Bunker Hill Motocross Park in Delta, Utah.

What classes are you shooting for this year at Loretta’s?

The main classes are Schoolboy 1 and 125, but we’ll probably go in Schoolboy 2 just to get some extra riding in and have an extra class in case I don’t make it in one.

It seems every motocross racer looks back at their careers and has that injury that took them out for a year’s worth of competition. I guess this was yours. Did it make you hungrier to get back to racing and winning or what was your mindset during your time off?

Ya, it was definitely killing me to get back on the bike. I just wanted to start prepping for Loretta’s and try my hardest to go there again. I feel really motivated right now and I’m just ready to get these qualifiers done and go to Loretta’s.

Was there ever a point where you said maybe you don’t want to do this anymore or were you just wanting to get back on the bike?

No, it was always that I couldn’t wait to get back on the bike.

Sounds like a 16-year-old, all right.

Ya (Laughs).

What did you do for fun during your down time?

We got a fishing boat so I was out fishing quite a bit and I actually got my gun license back a while ago, so I started doing some hunting.

I saw a photo of you out at Mission Raceway. When did you first get back on the bike?

Maybe about a month ago. I just went to the river and rode a little sand track that we have here and then we got a bunch of snow and we couldn’t ride for two weeks or something.

I started riding again and we’ve been riding every weekend now and getting time on the bike and having some fun.

Was that a Tuesday Night race I saw you in?

No, it was just a practice.

You’re staying Intermediate in Canada this year though, right?

Ya, I’m staying Intermediate.

What are your Canadian racing plans?

Probably not much. I’m going to try to do as many big races in the States that we can do. I may do a few races up in Canada but mostly U.S. stuff.

Did all your sponsors stand behind you while you’ve been off?

Ya, actually they’re still with me and they’re an amazing team to be with. I can’t wait to keep going with them and show them what I’ve got this year.

Is your leg 100% now?

Ya, it’s pretty good. I don’t have full ankle movement. I’ve got to do some more stretches to get it back but there’s no pain while I ride, so it’s pretty good.

After Loretta’s are you going to head to Walton?

No. If we do Loretta’s we won’t end up going to Walton. If we end up not making it to Loretta’s we’ll probably go to Walton.

Is your long-term goal to head south to race AMA Supercross?

Definitely, ya, that’d be nice to get to race Supercross but we’ll play it by ear and see what happens.

So, how tall are you now and what do you weigh? I haven’t seen you in over a year.

I think I’m like 5’9″ and I weigh like 170.

Well, it’s great to hear you’re back racing. Thanks for talking with us today and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Maple Ridge Motorsports, KTM Canada, Fox Racing Canada, FC Suspension, Matrix Concepts, Speed Merchant, Dunlop Tires, Nihilo Concepts, No Toil, PTI Graphics, Tuff Trailer, and Ryno Power Canada.