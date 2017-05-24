Catching Up with…Josh Osby

Catching Up with…Josh Osby

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Randall Overby

#787 Josh Osby is a 20-year-old rider from Indiana who turned Pro in 2016 but then was forced to take some time off due to injury. He’s a well-known name south of the border and will bring his skills north this summer in the MX2 class for the Redemption racing team. He should make things even more interesting up near the front of the field.

We got in touch with him to give everyone a chance to get to know him a little better before the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals start next weekend at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Josh. It’s great to hear that you’re coming up to race in Canada this summer. Let’s go back in time and give people some information on you. Where are you from and how did you get into motocross?

Josh Osby: Ya, I am really excited to come spend some time in Canada this summer! I am from Valparaiso, Indiana. I got my start in racing through just the love of dirt bikes. I started off riding four-wheelers with my family, but my parents always said they thought dirt bikes were too dangerous. I rode in my backyard for a really long time before I ever hit a real track.

What was the first race you did and how did it go?

My first race probably plays the biggest role in where I am at now. Once I finally talked my parents into letting me race, we hit the local fair race. Having no idea about anything, my dad signed me up for 65cc Beginner. I ended up winning it and getting a certificate for a free training class with a local trainer, Tyler Thompson. After the first class with Tyler, everything started to take off. My dad ended up buying a newer bike from a family which later on became very good friends of ours and took us under their wing to help us learn everything.

Who were your first motocross heroes?

Just like every kid, I obviously always looked up to the big names such as JS7 and RC. But locally, I always looked up to the Sewell Brothers. I think most Canadians have probably heard of or seen them at some point in time. They were just two down to earth guys that absolutely crushed it on terrible equipment. We got to know them pretty well as we got to know the sport better. Those two also played a big role in things, too. Before I could drive, they would come pick me up from my house and take me riding with them. I was just a little punk, so it was nice of them to take me with and deal with me the whole time (Laughs).

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks racing?

I came up through the amateur ranks racing the likes of Jordon Smith and Aaron Plessinger. Those were the two that were always winning. It’s cool to see both of them winning Supercross races this season and I’m sure they will both be doing the same in outdoors as well.

How did your amateur career go? What are some of the highlights from it?

Amateur racing for me was pretty much just years of learning. We always just focused on Loretta’s because that’s what everyone told us was the most important race of the year. I always seemed to do pretty well there, too. I’ve had a few moto wins there and been on the podium multiple times.

When did you turn Pro?

I turned Pro last year. I was all set up and ready to race the east coast portion of Supercross, but a practice crash took me out of that. I was in the hospital for two weeks and that was honestly the hardest injury I’ve ever come back from. Once I got out of the hospital we realized my shoulder was looking weird, so I went to get it looked at and the doc told me I needed surgery. I got the surgery 2 1/2 months prior to the beginning of the outdoor season and the doc told me I needed 3 months to heal.

After being off the bike for so long, I was just over waiting and came back early. I rode for like 2 weeks prior to the start of the season and struggled pretty bad at the first few rounds. Once I got more time on the bike, I started getting more speed back and started to feel pretty good…that all ended at muddy creek, though.

I crashed pretty hard in moto 1 and re-separated the shoulder that I previously had surgery on. The rest of the outdoor season was just me pretty much riding around the best I could. So, to sum up 2016 for me, it was a massive disaster (Laughs).

You raced some Arenacross this season. How did the series go for you?

Arenacross was pretty fun! I struggled at some points but put it on the podium one round and won a pretty stacked heat race. Nothing too crazy compared to others but it was cool for me considering we put everything together so late.

You spend your time at Club MX, so I assume we know the answer to this, but how did you get in touch with Josh Snider and decide to come north for the summer?

Ya, I’m at Club MX and obviously that’s where the team has been for the past few years. I actually have known the team for a little while though. They were looking for a fill-in rider a few years ago and they asked me to come fill that spot, but unfortunately I had some other obligations going on at the time.

So people have some idea of your pace, who are you practicing with and how would you gauge your speed to them?

I’m riding with the same people I’ve ridden with for the past few years. Cade Clason, Cameron McAdoo, and Justin Brayton are guys usually at Club with me. I feel my speed is good right now, but I’ll let the racing do the talking for that. We will see come round 1!

What do you know about our series and our racers? Have you watched a bunch of video of our races? What do you think?

I honestly know pretty much nothing about the series or what to expect (Laughs). I’ve never been a guy that likes to watch videos and try to prepare myself like that. I just like to show up at the races and figure out the track for what it is that day. I could watch a million videos and try to learn all the tracks, but they will be different come race day.

What are you hoping for this summer? Where do you want to fit into the MX2 class?

I want to have fun this summer! I gave this off season a solid 100% effort which I’ve never done in the past. I feel good on the bike and everything seems to be going well. The work has been put in so I just want to enjoy the summer and whatever happens, happens!

Are you familiar with our top riders? What do you know?

I’ve heard about a few of the top riders. I’ve never really raced any of them and I’m not sure who will show up at what speed to round one. Like I said previously, I worked hard this off season and I’m just focusing on myself.

Have you ever been to Canada before?

I’ve been to Canada one time and that was to go on a train trip with my dad when I was really young. I don’t remember much about it so this is pretty much going to be my first real experience to Canada!

What are you looking forward to seeing up here this summer?

I’m excited to see everything! My parents are going to come spend a little time with me up there for the first week or so. We are going to do some exploring, so I’m pumped for that!

Have you been following the Stanley Cup Hockey Playoffs and drinking Tim Hortons so you know what to talk about up here?

(Laughs) It’s funny you ask that because the Jeffery family has been trying to teach me all about hockey! Eric Jeffery has been over at my motorhome almost every single night so we can watch the games and he can teach me. I’m still pretty clueless, though (Laughs)! I’ve also heard a lot about Tim Hortons, so I’m excited to try that!

What are your Arenacross/Supercross plans for the future?

I have no plans as of yet. I just want to focus on this outdoor season and that I’ll worry about Arenacross and Supercross after that. I would be really pumped to have the Redemption team come down and do Supercross, though!

How old are you?

I am currently 20 years old. I’ll be turning 21 the Monday after Ulverton.

Will you be staying on the road or flying in and out this summer?

I plan to stay up with the team and travel with them for the west coast rounds and then I’ll be flying back and forth.

What track are you most looking forward to riding? Do you even know about any of them?



I’m looking forward to them all! The only things I’ve been told is Calgary has a cool background overlooking the city and that Gopher Dunes is gnarly rough! I’ve spent my fair share of time in the sand, though, so it should be fun.

When will you get out to BC?

I fly in next Wednesday, the 31st. I’m going to do a little riding and then we will be off to Kamloops!

Did you do any outdoor races to get ready for this summer?

I’ve done no racing this off season, just hammered out long days here at Club MX.

OK, I have to ask a couple non-moto questions to give people an impression of what you’re like on a more personal level. What kind of music do you listen to?

I go in phases, but I really like almost anything. You could hear me listening to country one minute and then rap the next. You never know (Laughs)!

What series or movie should we all be watching on Netflix?

The only time I’ve watched TV the last few months has either been with Eric watching hockey or occasionally I’ll go cook dinner with Cade Clason and we will watch some Netflix. We actually started watching a series the other day called “Master of None” and it was pretty good.

OK, we’ll end it there. It will be great to have you up here this summer. See you in less than two weeks. Before we let you go, who would you like to thank?

I am really looking forward to spending some time with you guys this summer! I want to say thank you to Josh Snider and the Redemption Racing team, The Jeffery family, each and every sponsor that keeps Redemption Racing going, United Airlines, Fly Racing, EVS sports, Ride 100%, Alpinestars, Club MX, and my family for sticking with me on this wild journey!