Catching Up with…Kaven Benoit | GNCC Round 2

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #926 Kaven Benoit entered round 2 of the Amsoil GNCC Series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida, this past Sunday afternoon. After racing round 1, 2 weeks before, Kaven was hoping to put what he’d learned to good use at the Wild Boar Enduro.

Things don’t always work out the way we want, and Kaven’s day did not exactly go perfectly, to say the least. In fact, while we were doing this interview, his race was finishing up in the background.

Here’s what Kaven had to say as we stood beside his van with Mathieu Deroy sitting in a lawn chair under the EZ Up.

Direct Motocross: We’re here at round 2 of the GNCC series in Palatka, Florida, with Kaven Benoit. First off, what made you decide to get into this off-road stuff?

Kaven Benoit: Well, I didn’t want to be just practicing all winter. I felt that the last couple years it was a bit of a long time just riding and practicing, so I was looking for something to get into, and Arenacross is not really my thing. I’ve put an ‘X’ on that.

GNCC is more like moto. It’s like outdoor stuff and I’m not used to it…I’m a rookie at it! I’m just trying this out this winter.

Two weeks ago, it was round 1 of the series in South Carolina. How did it go for you?

It went all right. I mean, I’m in the biggest class and maybe I should be in the XC2 but I just want to start on the first row and have less guys risk for carnage. I’m just here to train and compliment my motocross training, so I’m not here to prove anything. I just want to have fun and do the whole 3 hours.

2 weeks ago was all right. I got 40th overall and 14th in my class so it was a good start. I mean, I didn’t know what to expect.

We just spoke a bit a second ago that it’s a whole new discipline for you. What did you learn about this style of racing?

First of all, I have pretty much no experience in the woods – I have only 3 races under my belt in the woods. It’s different. The ones I’ve done in the past at home, I think it’s tighter at home…not as fast. Like, there’s grass track where it’s open and you can go pretty fast, but the woods are more technical and slower.

Here, I mean, you could go pretty fast in the woods. Taking the good line was a struggle for me at round 1. There are 4 or 5 different lines and sometimes you can pick the good one and sometimes you can cut like a 90-degree corner and cut across and find a tricky line. I struggled with that.

Round 1, physically, I felt good the whole moto. Mentally, I was burnt. 2 1/2 hours I was like…I couldn’t focus. I was seeing the trees in the woods and I couldn’t flow anymore. It was a good experience.

I get a kick out of watching the volunteers pointing to the good lines. Do you listen to them? Can you trust them?

Ya, I try to trust these people. Sometimes, you’re questioning yourself [about] where do you go because there are big water puddles. Here, there were big mud puddles and it’s fun to have people pointing where to go.

Let’s talk about today. The race is still going on as we speak, and you’re not in it. What happened?

Actually, it started awesome…I got the holeshot. I pulled the holeshot and almost went down getting into the woods. I had a little bobble. I got passed and was running 2nd for a while.

In the first lap, I started to lose a couple positions, but overall I think I was doing all right. I was 8th place, I think, in XC1 and probably top 15 overall, I guess. There weren’t too many in XC2 that passed me.

I was going at a good pace and then, at 2 hours, my hands just let go. The skin ripped off and I couldn’t hold on. The whoops were getting so deep and I was holding with my fingers. It was really sketchy and, I don’t know, I hate to give up and I can’t really accept it, but I’m trying to think that I want to do my moto training in the week and my hands are ripped off. And if screw up my whole week it’s…I’m not actually here for the GNCC race, in the first place, I’m here to train for motocross, so ya, it was a tough decision, but that’s how it goes.

Hopefully, for next round, I’ll try to learn taping and get my hands taped better because they weren’t really taped this time and my skin didn’t hold on.

The next round is in Georgia. So, you’re saying you want to do another one?

Ya, the plan is to go. I was planning on doing 5 and this weekend was a bit of a question mark because I had a get-off Monday riding motocross and hurt my neck pretty bad. It’s still sore right now but I rode Thursday and Friday and it felt good on the bike, so I said OK, let’s go.

Let’s talk about the Rockstar Triple Crown series. You’re not racing the Arenacross portion of it. Did you watch round 1 in Abbotsford?

Ya, I saw the highlights video and pictures, of course. I was not as muddy as these guys after my GNCC race (Laughs)! It’s a bummer because I think everyone put a lot of effort into that series and probably there’s one person in there that screwed up with the dirt or something. I don’t know what happened there, but it didn’t look very fun. Arenacross with mud is not a good mix, so for sure I was happy not to be there.

You’re obviously concentrating on the motocross season of it, but will you race the Supercross rounds?

Right now, it’s Motocross. Supercross…I don’t know. There’s a less than 50% chance. There’s not a lot of chance I’m doing it, but we’ll see. If I have an incredible motocross season and everything goes good and I have time to prepare for it, we’ll see. For now, it’s not the plan, though.

Who have you been training with over there at Club MX?

I’m sharing a cabin with Tanner (Ward). He’s been on the Arenacross program lately so we haven’t really ridden together. I’m actually doing the training program over there with a bunch of kids that are there for the training, so I’m jumping in with them, doing their training.

So far, I’m feeling really good on the motocross track. I haven’t felt good like that in 2 years. I mean, since the Nations in ‘16, let’s say. I’m feeling really good. Preparation for that is going really good. I’m going to keep on working. There’s a lot of time ahead still and hopefully be ready to kick it off in Calgary super strong.

I’ve got to ask you, how is your ankle? Are you 100%?

Ya, ya, all the injuries are out of the way. I had surgery in October on the ankle and then it healed up really good. I had lots of time off to get that back to normal. I hit the gym a lot over Christmas and January, so the body is good. I mean, I’m good right now.

2017 was a tough year for me, injury-wise, but right now it’s looking good.

OK, great, thanks for talking with us today here in Palatka, Florida. Good luck with your next GNCC. Who would you like to thank?

Ya, I’d like to thank my team KTM Canada for getting a bike for me for the GNCC’s. It’s not really part of the program but I’ve still got to thank them for putting a bike together. My mechanic, Matt, is working really hard to get the bike ready and then working on my other bikes also, so there’s a lot of work for that. Parts Canada, Thor, Oakley, CTi, OrthoFlex and all the sponsors for the team. Thanks to everyone.

[Editor’s note: since this interview, it has been announced that Red Bull Canada is also a team sponsor for the 2018 season.]